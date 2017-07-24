A Spotlight on the Artists of YourArtGallery.com

Art has been a part of our culture for hundreds of years, but the evolution of technology and the ability to create an online gallery has brought the way in which we can buy and sell art into the 21st Century. Artists have found the whole process of gaining exposure for their work simplified by using an online gallery. Here we will flick the spotlight across some of Your Art Gallery’s community of artists from across the globe.

Reynaldo Leal – A US marine turned photographer, whose work will often capture the best of the human spirit with his passion for people. Reynaldo has work published in the online gallery which captures the everyday life as well as some shots that are unique to the planet, he says ‘I think people are beautiful and the daily struggle of life is inspirational’. This fine photographer chose to sell art and donate some of the proceeds towards helping women and children affected by war.

Bee Jewel – A budding artist from a very young age, raised among a family of artists and designers Miss Jewel has a background of sculpture and jewellery design, with a flair for graphic design, photography and visual art, of which some fine examples can be seen on Bee’s gallery space from where she sells art to private clients. Bee says ‘Most of my pieces are drawn or sketched on paper first, eventually, I knew I needed to take the work to the next level’ – in which she has done so, with some fantastic images on display in YAG’s online gallery.

Omar Colombus – A Veteran of the US Air Force, Omar has gained exposure through his natural talent which was discovered through using art as a therapy. His path to art was rough and rocky, he was left with very mixed emotions after being medically discharged for combat stress and told us ‘War causes tears, I cried, and my tears fell in silence’ he also stated that he feels Veterans are now ‘America’s Collateral Damage’ – the name of one of his art pieces displayed within the online gallery. Omar is thriving again now he has found a way to give back through art and service, and allows viewers to buy art he creates for others to enjoy.

Sasha Vithin – With over 60 thousand people following Sasha his artwork is loved by many, he loves to incorporate geometry, architecture and minimalism in to his work and his online gallery displays some stunning examples. Located in St. Petersburg, Russia Sasha is surrounded by old architecture and travels often to visit other countries, he says that working with the YourArtGallery community has definitely made a significant impact on his work, and enabled him to monetize his work with the ability to sell art and share in exhibitions.