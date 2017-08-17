A Sprinkle Here and a Sprinkle There, Announce Divinely Sprinkles Magic Everywhere #SellingBlackGirlMagic

It’s an amazing feeling the moment you realize you can take your dreams and talents to the next level. Originally serving students at the university level, Ebony Nichols’ urge to have a creative and imaginative outlet came full circle when she started the party brand Announce Divinely. “I loved the daily interaction with students and mentoring, but it became really important to me that I was able to express myself creatively. So, one day I decided to make cards and prints with all of the ideas and sayings I had stored in my phone over the years.”

There are hundreds of brands that touch on that relationship you have with your girlfriends or the Instagram quotes you screenshot for reference on certain days. Blessed to be pursuing the AD brand full-time after two years, Nichols’ has found there is nothing more celebratory than her black girl magic fueled products.

“When designing my products, it's so important that what I'm making either celebrates the self or celebrates and supports others. Our cards say exactly what someone would say to a girlfriend or a sister. Our variety of confetti mixes are to encourage gorgeous party planning and celebration. The wording in our planners is intended to sound like someone talking to their BFF. To me, this is what's so powerful about Black Girl Magic. It's all about celebration and connection.”

As many black women find their solace and praise in religion, poetry, and song, they also discover their magic in everyday living. From being a mother to student to boss in the workplace, we tackle every waking moment with courage unlike anyone else. Nichols tells HuffPost she wants these waking moments to be something to celebrate and give thanks for. After all, it takes these experiences for us to uncover our magic.

“Everyday as a black female entrepreneur, I am discovering new things about myself and how I define myself in the world around me and my industry. My magic is celebrating myself even when I'm confused, scared, or frustrated and it has given me the courage to try new things and share my gifts with the world. I also believe my magic is strengthened by the abundance of black girl magic around me. Those connections and support throughout my life has given me the confidence to be magical.”

Announce Divinely’s best selling products share the friendship and admiration we have for each other as well as the décor we need to celebrate one another. As black women are not commonly celebrated for their hard work and accomplishments, small or big, Nichol’s shares how she wanted to change this narrative with her confetti collection, greeting cards, and other home goods.

“I design my products with the goal of equipping the perfect social moment. I like to think my products signify that it is okay to have fun, to celebrate our magic, and to be intentional about that celebration. My hope is that someone looks at my products and gets inspired to find something to celebrate! The Pretty in Pink confetti is very popular and the We May Be Single greeting card is one of the bestsellers. It was originally a Galentine’s Day card, but we received such awesome feedback from it, I adjusted it so it can be sent year round.”

Despite black women with college degrees growing at an astronomical rate, a recent report shared these same black women will work twice as hard for half the pay of their counterparts, men and women alike. Nichols’ can’t exactly fix that issue, her brand seeks to take the pressure of these real world problems off the black woman because simply, we deserve time for ourselves.

“Personally, there have been times when I took myself so seriously that I forgot that it was okay to relax, not be so deep, and get together with my girls and have fun. And I think that, for various reasons, a lot of us feel that tightness and restriction too often.”

Brands that celebrate our black women are important for the culture because of what we face day-to-day in the real world. Supporting brands like Announce Divinely holds the women behind them accountable for how we expect to be treated as a consumer and loved as a black woman.

“There are some gorgeous brands out here that personify Black Girl Magic, and what's so beautiful about our brands is that undercurrent of celebratory support. I get so excited when I see other women of color presenting their gifts and talents to the world. I wish I could sprinkle confetti everywhere because we are so magical.”