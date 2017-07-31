A Stammering Problem Led to a Novel Business Idea: Varun Shroff, CEO, Very Berry Fruits!

Anyone who knows me, knows that I live on smoothies and juices. For me, happiness is starting my day having a glass of nutritional powerhouse blended with berries, fruits and greens. But when I travelled to India, it was very difficult for me to find berries that I could relish on. My body was so used to eating a bowl of berries everyday day that not finding & consuming them in India took a toll on my health. That was until I stumbled upon frozen berries from Very Berry Fruits, a company that not only delivers berries at your doorsteps but also ensures the highest quality for all its produce. I was so happy to find this product that tears started rolling out of my eyes.

Yes, you can call it my Berry addiction!!

It was a moment of pride and honor for me when I got in touch with Varun Shroff, CEO and Founder of Very Berry Fruits to learn more about his company, his vision and his fearless decision to start such a novel business idea in India.

If you want to get inspired to start a business against all odds then you must read my conversation with Mr. Varun here.

Please tell us about yourself, your background?

I was born and brought up in Bangalore and later went to Melbourne, Australia where I did my Masters In Business (supply chain) from Deakin University. While studying I worked part time in Woolworths (the biggest retail company) for around 3 years and finally landed back in Bangalore in Oct 2010.

What inspired you to start Very Berry Fruits?

Well I came back to Bangalore, and I wanted to join a Retail Company here, since I had the experience in Melbourne with Woolworths. But unfortunately or fortunately, I could not find the right job with the right Modern Retail Brands. I was either too ahead of my time, or the retail industry was still behind to catch up with the western world in terms of development. I did a short stint of 2 years at a stone cladding company in Bangalore but this job never interested me. Then suddenly one day I just quit the job and sat at home.

I have a stammering problem so getting past the job interviews was always a hurdle. So I decided to take my destiny in my own hands and shortlisted few business ideas.

I zeroed in for trading into berries (even though at that point it seemed like a gamble). Way back in 2012-13 there was no market for frozen berries in India. But then I had a gut feeling this sector would pick up (since I had seen these back in Australia), and it was only a matter of time until they would get popular. For about a year I carried in depth research, visited stores, spoke to store managers, participated in a trade show at my own expense (spent Rs. 30,000 to participate) without any frozen berries just to find out the response from prospective customers.

Once I got a positive feedback from my initial research, I started next phase of my findings and thoroughly studied my competition. There was only one big competitor out there and to my horror I found all the frozen berries were thawed and then frozen again.

A cold chain, or in other words a temperature controlled supply chain is the essential step in frozen produce. But my research showed me that the only distributor of frozen berries in India was not maintaining these standards. However, the berries were selling very well as there was no competition for them.

This was my trigger point.

I said to myself, “ when this (bad) quality can sell, damn I’ll provide the best quality to the same customer group. So that’s the point at which I set my foot strongly and started Very Berry Fruits.”

Berries is something that is not readily available in India. Do you outsource your berries from other countries?

Yes, since berries can’t be grown here due to the climatic conditions, we import all our berries.

How do you ensure that your products maintain high quality?

We import only Grade A frozen berries and we lay a lot of importance to our Cold Chain operations. From the time the berries leave the farm in the foreign country until it reaches the supermarket here in India we see to it that they are stored at -18 degs.

We do not supply our berries to all the super markets. We only supply to those who maintain a good Freezer. And in a few supermarkets we have only supplied our freezers so that the quality is maintained and it’s stored well.

Was it difficult to bring this new idea to India? Are people aware of the health benefits of berries or do you need to educate them a lot?

Initially we started out with only 2 berries – Blueberry & Cranberry. We had to face a lot of issues initially as people were not aware of berries , and they were not accustomed to the taste of berries.

Here in India we like everything to be sweet! So customers were expecting the berries to be sweet. We had a tough time especially for Cranberry, as they taste tart & sour. Customers used to accuse us that we’re selling rotten cranberry, because all these years we’ve had the sweetened cranberry juice. So that’s what we relate to when we have cranberry. So we have had to do educate our customers a lot. For the same we started inserting small paper inserts inside our retail boxes stating the “Health Benefits for Blueberry & Cranberry and How Cranberries Taste”.

Who is your ideal clientele?

We have customers who would usually want to consume berries for it’s health benefits, then we have those who use berries for baking such as restaurants, cafe’s, 5 Star hotels and we have customers who love to eat it just the way it is.

You recently opened an ice cream shop in Bangalore? Tell us more about it.

Yes, we’ve named it BERRYLICIOUS. So our USP is that we use real berries in our ice-creams and we keep our ice creams as natural as possible.

For years we’ve all only grown up with our all time favourite Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Butterscotch ice creams. I wanted to offer something which was not there in the ice cream market, and thus started off Berrylicious.

We basically have 4 Categories of Ice Creams

1. Premium Range: Where our Ice creams are Smoothier & Creamier to taste. This is the only range of ice creams where we use Artificial Flavor. But then we use real berry pieces but in smaller amount. This is keep the costs low.

2. Natural Range: Here our Ice Creams are 100% Natural, we do not use any kind of added Flavour, colour or Preservative.

3. Exotic Range: We use 2 ingredients to create a unique combination & taste. Again we try to keep this as natural as possible. We do not have any sort of Added flavor, colour or preservative. To give you an idea, we have some flavours like White chocolate Blueberry, Dark Chocolate Raspberry and the list goes on.

4. Sorbet Range: Here we use Ice, Berries, sugar & lemon to create a tangy fruit flavoured ice. Again it’s all 100% Natural.

We’ve priced it in such a way that everyone can enjoy our ice creams. Scoops start at Rs.50 to Rs.120 depending on the range/variant.

We’re again in the educating mode at the moment, as these flavors are not something we’ve had all these years, so a few of our customers are a bit hesitant to even taste because we have majority berry flavored ice creams. But the ones who taste have never complained. So we know we are on the right track but it’s only a matter of time until we get popular & we’re accepted.

Your products are currently only available in the major cities in South. Do you plan to expand all over India? Do you currently ship all over India?

We’re present in Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochin, Trivandrum, Goa & Mumbai.

We have plans to go to Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh in the near future.

Was it difficult for you and your company to get your products in big brands like Hypercity, Godrej’s Nature Basket? How was the process?

It was not difficult, but the entry costs into any supermarket is huge. We need to pay Listing fees to sell our products in these supermarkets. Every supermarket, big or small, commands a listing fees. So we had to spent lakhs of rupees for listing fees and most of these funds came from my personal loans.

What advice do you have for people who want to try different careers but scared of going against the norm or reaching out to the right people?

My parents and friends were skeptical as no one was in this business. But I had done my research and I was 1000% sure I could sustain the business for years to come.

My advice is, “ do very good research, when I say research it does not mean only online research, you need to get down on the ground level and research well.”

People always advised me that I should get some experience and then start a business. But I beg to disagree! For me, timing is everything. I believe it’s best to start a new venture when one is young. If the business fails, you still have time to recover the lost money. Once you grow old and invest all the money you’ve saved, it fails, it’s very hard to recover at that age.

What advice do you have for people who want to start their own restaurant business without any previous knowledge of this industry?

I’ve never had any sort of business experience nor do I have a business legacy behind me. I’m the 1st gen entrepreneur in my family. No one had any idea about this field including me. So it all comes down to doing a thorough research. Please note Business is not only about Buying & Selling, we need to keep a track of the market changes, we need to innovate, and align ourselves with the market trend. We need to have strategies in place and think of the long term.

“ALWAYS BE ONE STEP AHEAD OF THE COMPETITION”.

What is your next venture? Do you mind sharing with our readers?

It’s not exactly a venture. But we’re going to introduce new product Lines under the Brand Name – Berrylicious. Few of our customers were not receiving the frozen berries delivered to their door step from third party retailers at the right temperature so we started our own home deliveries in Bangalore for orders placed online through our website.

I can proudly say we’re the only company at the moment in Bangalore who delivers Berries and Ice Creams in Frozen State fully intact while maintaining our quality standards.

What is your biggest challenge currently for your company Very Berry Fruits?

Finance is our biggest challenge!! We need quite a bit of money to expand rapidly. All these years we’ve expanded only with topping up with personal loans. Next comes LISTING FEES – It’s never ending. Expansion is also kind of a challenge. Sales will always be in smaller numbers as we cater to a niche market for these berries. These products have to be sold only with the right high end modern trade retailers. And they are not present in all the cities. And the next challenge is cold chain logistics & monitoring the product quality at store level. But we are dedicated to providing quality berries and will strive through all these challenges.

How can people find you and taste the delicacies of Berrylicious and Very Berry Fruits?

For berry fruit lover they can log into www.veryberryfruits.com to place an order or to read about the health benefits or to browse through some of the recipes. We also have the store locations where we sell our berries

For Ice Cream lovers we have www.berrylicious.in to place an order online & also to find out our store locations.

They can also call us on 8884 511 522.