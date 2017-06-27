A Summer Lifestyle on the Rocks with Climate Change

As summer heats up a week into the season, environmentalists fear the detrimental effects climate change will have on people - people, along with their operations, whose emissions contribute to this super hot topic. NASA recorded that “[m]ost of the warming occurred in the past 35 years, with 16 of the 17 warmest years on record occurring since 2001.” This year was certainly no exception to the rule, according to NASA Climate Twitter.

May 2017 was the 2nd-warmest May on record. Global avg concentration of atmospheric CO2 was ~406 ppm. #globalwarming https://t.co/qjYgQZqqbL — NASA Climate (@NASAClimate) June 26, 2017

Even though it feels as if summer starts sooner with warmer temperatures coming up quicker in the year, the effects of climate change last longer than a season. It signals “a change in the typical or average weather of a region or city. This could be a change in a region’s average annual rainfall, for example. Or it could be a change in a city’s average temperature for a given month or season.” Drastic weather changes around the world don’t seem to hit very close to home, but day-to-day activities and vacation spots can be compromised if government officials and citizens remain passive or indifferent toward the subject.

1. Flights

With summer comes travel and the stress of booking flights with family members and friends. But how much more stressful are flights when there is a lot of turbulence? The New York Times linked climate change with problematic air travel as “[j]et stream winds at high altitudes are getting more intense, researchers say, which not only makes flights bumpier but also potentially affects travel times.” Flights in early January 2015 that should have had enough fuel to make a trip from Europe to the United States needed to “make unscheduled refueling stops” before finally landing.

Aviation is one of those operations that contribute a lot of emissions responsible for climate change - approximately generating “2 percent of human-made emissions each year.” Yet flying remains a challenge the hotter the temperature gets because air molecules become more spread out. And with thinner air comes longer takeoff runs, as demonstrated in the above graphic. Frequent flyers complaining about waiting on the tarmac need to realize that flight delays are the more realistic option for airports accommodating drifting travelers as opposed to reducing the number of passengers per plane and making them carry less cargo.

2. Coffee

Whether it’s making flights, getting ready for work or meeting a friend, coffee is a universally crucial beverage. But climate change is hampering coffee production, especially in Ethiopia, which is “the world’s fifth-largest coffee producer.” Rising temperatures paired with insufficient rainfall will not only make the farming land unsuitable for production, but also threaten the taste of morning brew according to a new study conducted by Nature Plants.

World Coffee Research spokeswoman Hanna Neuschwander broke down coffee’s raw goodness to CNN. She said lower temperatures “allow the coffee to ripen more slowly - and that means more time to develop more complex flavor elements like acidity and sweetness.” But in Ethiopia and other top coffee-exporting nations, the beating sun makes coffee ripen much faster, losing its chance to enhance its taste. Unfortunately, extra sugar packets or even the tenacity of black coffee drinkers will not be able to mask the lack of flavor in caffeine.

3. Avocado Toast

With climate change, products like coffee lose its taste. But products like avocados become more expensive due to their scarcity. Even though the fat-enriched crop became more popular in American diets during recent years, hotter temperatures and the drought in California, where 80 percent of American avocados are grown, caused an avocado shortage in Mexico. ABC7 News in Los Angeles reported that “the amount of avocados shipped from Mexico to the U.S. in the first week of October dropped from 44 million to 22.9 million pounds year-to-year,” according to the Hass Avocado Board in 2016.

Whether made for a nice spread on toast with sea salt and crushed red pepper or for a hearty guacamole paired with tortilla chips, America’s favorite fruit is not as cheap as it was intended to be. Olga Khazan wrote in The Atlantic that the avocado “had gone from a pricy, esoteric foodstuff that the wealthy served with lobster to a cheaper, ubiquitous fruit.” But this fruit costs on average $1.65 per item, “the highest ever recorded in the [U.S. southwest] region - and twice as much as it was six months ago,” Quartz recorded in September 2016. This area is supposed to be the most abundant of avocados in the nation, but is now the most expensive. As much as Chipotle lovers hate the extra price of guacamole, the side actually comes at a much higher environmental cost.

4. Water

Water shortages, like the drought in California, speak to worse problems than less, and thus more expensive, avocados. Healthy drinking water won’t be as readily available to people around the world as two main problems arise: 1) climate change “causes polar ice to melt into the sea, which turns fresh water into sea water” and 2) “heavier rainfall leads to more rapid movement of water from the atmosphere back to the oceans, reducing our ability to store and use it.” So yes, the polar bears in Antarctica that never seemed to pose a threat to daily life actually hint at a major problem humans are dealing with currently.

5. Beaches

Since it’s summertime, beaches will become heavily populated with tourists for the next couple months. The sea-salt-wind-breeze, warm-sand-between-toes feeling will be replaced with saltier waves, sand erosion and flood warnings. The melting polar ice? It makes sea water have higher salt concentrations, so beach critters like mussels and crabs will want to move away.