A Summer Reflection on 21st Century Challenges

A reflection in August on the world in which we are entering and the path in which we are paving that we should err on the side of caution.

The recent crises popping up around the world, have been nothing but a reflection of grievances and fears that have pushed the communities in conflict so far away there seems no longer a table to come around. Today, we find countries leaving unions, we find blood clots in bloodlines that have led to the strokes of families, in America we find a disconnection between the voices of our country and our statesmen and nation guardians. Around the world media has become too excited and sensationalized they have exploited the very people they wished to shine light on, and for the governments of the world, they have beat media with a stick that societies cannot help but to think this is an attack on their voices. The world has grown tormented in the 21st Century. Yes, we live in a world of blossoming opportunities and stories of success that is the source of our optimism, but still we will go on tormented until the wounds that have separated us with our neighbor, us with ourselves, and us with our leadership can be healed.

I for one believe that earth is not a hell and the fears and grievances that have cut the locks that have once bound our relations are temporary. There is a way out but it involves both the participation of leadership and civil society in a manner that cultivates cooperation, not destroys it.

What it does not involve is media campaigns that flash images of hate, media that insinuates harm on a country or people, media that depicts falsely a leadership or government, as we advance, we become more interconnected in the sense that we have all of each other at the tips of our fingers, but that does not imply we are connected on a deeper level. With each advancement in technology the third dimension of us becomes stronger, the dimension that is digital and an extension of ourselves onto the world. Such third dimension can be beautiful, enhancing, and bridging, but if it exists in a world tormented by feuds it only encourages us to disengage physically to those who once were part of our circle, whether governmentally or societally. Our third dimension self feels interconnected to the world around us so much that we feel we can afford to disconnect. We physically disconnect with our neighbors or our own, and thus our human interaction and humanity does as well. We are deceived. Emboldened by a digital support that is not transferable to the real world.

The truth is that the media we put out and our crass tactics we project on tv screens and social media is deteriorating the humanity in the people it is targeted at. The youth is learning to fight, not debate; citizens are learning to ignore than to face; and the people in the world are growing more soft and sensitive in the face of the largest solutions that require us to swallow our emotion and come together. Nations should make strides to develop when they feel challenged, not attack another or block out another because a personal weakness or insecurity. The sign of strength is not ignoring and demanding, the sign of strength is developing your own institutions and systems without damaging another.