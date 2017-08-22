A Super Bowl Win for the Seattle Art Fair (photos)

Super Bowl XLVIII...the much hated Seattle Seahawks smoked my beloved Broncos, 43 - 8. That was years ago. Paul Allen, the owner of the Seahawks, knows how to win, and based on that ass-kicking a few years back, knows how to win BIG. It is no doubt that Allen would settle for anything less than a winning strategy.

Paul Allen, founder of the Seattle Art Fair. Photo by EMS

SFMOMA curator Jenny Gheith speaks with Nancy Rubins on the artist's prolific career of transforming industrial, manufactured objects -- such as mattresses, appliances, and boats -- into physically commanding monumental sculptures. Photo by EMS

I’ve been to many world class art fairs, Miami Basel, Frieze, Art Market, ALAC, NADA, Art Miami, Untitled....but Seattle may be the best yet. It was there that I finally discovered the perfect formula for the BEST art fair experience.

1. HOST THE FAIR IN A GREAT CITY! (Seattle, Puget Sound, Pikes Place, lots of hungry rich people).

2. SURROUND THE CITY WITH COFFEE! (Starbucks, Starbucks, did I say Starbucks? think of the ubiquitous Cuban expressos in Miami during Basel week)

...and finally...now that everyone is hopping around a great city coked-out on caffeine, I present number

3. FEED THE DEALERS!!! What set the Seattle Art Fair apart from any fair I’ve ever been to was how well the dealers were treated with complimentary VIP food. Oysters on ice, artisan foods galore, exotic ice creams and cookies, adult beverages, oh....and did I mention Starbucks?! What i sight of well-fed dealers not cranky from the overpriced food fare at the usual art markets. No long lines. No sending the do-boy or gallerina to fetch food across town or bringing in your own lunch.

Seattle artist Mary Ann Peters presents a new monolithic sculpture, the world is a garden, the walls are the state (2017), comprised of an internal white cube coated with flowers and seen through the veil of a honeycomb patterned screen. Photo by ems

In an aisle of the fair, Portland-based artist Ellen Lesperance presents a new work: a collection of fabricated garments that celebrates the legacy and continuing significance of the feminist activist group Women’s International Terrorist Conspiracy from Hell (W.I.T.C.H.). photo by ems

PACE GALLERY BOOTH. PHOTO BY EMS

Then there was the layout of the fair. Simple and elegant. Easy to navigate. Wide aisles. No claustrophobia or vomiting of art. This fair, by far, wins the award of easiest to navigate and comprehend. Jeffrey Wainhause and Max Fishko at Art Market Productions deserve high kudos in this regard.

NIGHT GALLERY. PHOTO BY EMS

DIANE ROSENSTEIN GALLERY. PHOTO BY EMS

DEALERS FROM GAGOSIAN AND LA LOUVER. PHOTO BY EMS

ZWIRNER PARTY. FOUR SEASONS. PHOTO BY EMS

NIGHT GALLERY PARTY. THOMPSON HOTEL. PHOTO BY EMS

PETER BLAKE GALLERY. PHOTO BY EMS

ART DEALER ANNA HYGELUND AND COLLECTORS. PHOTO BY EMS

ROBERTS AND TILTON. PHOTO BY EMS

101/EXHIBIT. PHOTO BY EMS

EVA CHIMENTO. PHOTO BY EMS

CHARLIE JAMES. PHOTO BY EMS

KLOWDEN MANN. PHOTO BY EMS

NAAMA TSABAR. PHOTO BY EMS

Closer (2014), by New York-based Naama Tsabar, is a hybrid of installation, sculpture, instrument and performance. Two conjoined walls, standing in the aisle of the art fair, form a free-standing corner that has strings and microphones fused to it and connect to amplifiers and speakers. PHOTO BY EMS

SHULAMIT NAZARIAN. PHOTO BY EMS

KOPLIN DEL RIO/TRAVER GALLERY. PHOTO BY EMS

PHOTO BY EMS.

KAY RICHARDS OF ICON AND WILLIAM SHEARBURN. PHOTO BY EMS

JOSHUA LINER GALLERY. PHOTO BY EMS

AFTER HOURS PARTY. PHOTO BY EMS