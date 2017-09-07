A Leader in Touch with the Community Culture of a Large School District

Maryland’s Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) CEO, Dr. Kevin Maxwell certainly has his finger on the pulse of his community. He first moved into the district in second grade, graduated high school at PGCPS, started and expanded his career there, spending 22 years as a teacher, principal, and administrator.

The district is one of the largest in the nation, and I had the opportunity to talk with Kevin about the challenges and opportunities he encounters in such a big job. One area of focus is what he calls parent development work. They launched a parent institute in the community to educate and train parents on a variety of topics that affect the district and their children.

Kevin also has established a number of community advisory groups, including a faith-based group, which led to a church permitting the district to hold leadership meetings in their building - a significant cost savings over renting a large meeting space.

Kevin knows his way around budgets, hiring and procurement and all the other nuts and bolts that go along with being a CEO of such a large and diverse district. It's nice to hear him talk with a passion about education and honor his connection to the community as a major component to the job. It’s apparent that Prince George's County Public Schools is lucky to have him at the helm.

About Dr. Kevin Maxwell:

Dr. Kevin M. Maxwell was named Chief Executive Officer of Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) in July 2013 by Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker, III. He assumed his new role on August 1, and is contracted to serve as CEO until August 2017.

Dr. Maxwell served as Superintendent for Anne Arundel County Public Schools from July 2006 through July 2013. Prior to his appointment as superintendent in Anne Arundel county, he served as a Community Superintendent and principal for Montgomery County Public Schools.

Dr. Maxwell has been named Maryland Superintendent of the Year for 2014 by the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland (PSSAM). As the 2014 Maryland Superintendent of the Year, he will represent the state in the National Superintendent of the Year program, which was established by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) to pay tribute to the talent and vision of the men and women who lead the nation’s public schools.

Dr. Maxwell earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Language, Literacy and Culture from the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC). He received a Master of Science Degree and Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Maryland College Park (UMCP).

Further Reading:

Hyattsville Life & Times - PGCPS adopts resolution to protect trans, immigrant, Muslim students

Additional Reading:

Education Technology takes teacher buy-in to succeed

K-8 learning boosted by interactive curriculum

Thought leaders improving communication in schools

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.