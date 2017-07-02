A Tale of 3 Cities.

Camille Sebreth Travel Buddies

So, I finally took the leap and traveled to Europe. I have been wanting to go forever but either didn't have the funds or a friend to travel with, and being that I had never gone before, I didn't want to travel alone. But guess what? All of that worked out when I decided I would go no matter what and it all came together perfectly. So off I went to Ibiza, Milan and Madrid!

Fun in Ibiza.

OK, so I took a little writing liberty and called Ibiza a city when it's really an island off the coast of Spain. Ibiza may be a small island, but it has a huge personality. Ibiza was warm and friendly and populated by diverse party people. I went to attend the Ibiza Soca Festival, which by the way, was phenomenal. The event was well planned, worth the money and so much freaking fun. The attendees were from all over Europe, America and the Caribbean, or with heritage from all over the Caribbean such as Trinidad, Jamaica, St. Vincent, Barbados, Grenada and Haiti. All of whom loved soca which just swelled my little heart.

Danielle Mitchell Ibiza Soca Fest.

Ibiza Sunset with Great Friends.

But besides meeting all these amazing people at the Ibiza Soca Festival, we met people from Scotland, England, Ireland, Senegal, Gambia, Poland and a bunch of other places I can't even remember while in this wonderful little island in Mediterranean Sea. The island's geography reminded me a lot of Trinidad in terms of the hills and mountains but with different vegetation. There was a port in the main city and a medieval castle located high on the mountain that had much character and history. The food averaged about €10 with an extra €3 for a drink and the food was good. I had the best tacos there, and I usually don't care for tacos and the most delicious samosas at an Indian restaurant that was close to the beach. But what I loved the most about Ibiza was how inclusive everyone was and well, the sunsets because I have a thing for sunsets. But going back to the inclusion, everyone said hello, made eye-contact and was ready for a chat. I loved Ibiza and would love to visit again.

Camille Sebreth Doumo Cathedral and me

Milan by contrast had a population that was not as open, more reserved and less diverse. The natives did not make eye contact and tended to be little less laid back. But I noted that they didn't really make eye contact with each other unless they knew each other or didn't speak to each other in passing. Although I did feel a little invisible a couple of times, I didn't feel it was related to my being black. The beauty of the architecture, the paintings, the sculpture and the cathedrals were incomparable. Just walking along the cobblestone streets and seeing all the historic buildings you can feel the history everywhere. I wanted to know all the stories that each building had to tell.

Ayana Malaika Crichlow Cathedral in Milan

The weather was a little cooler, around the 70s during the day and in the 60s at night, but it was perfect for walking and exploring. The food was amazing, and I mean amazing, I am not exaggerating, with the prices being about the same as Ibiza, and the people once they knew you were actually quite lovely. I noted that most of the brown folks were of an immigrant class that had just arrived and struggling, and I was concerned that this may lead to stereotypes being formed; however, I want to make it clear that they locals were never rude or offensive, this was my own concern because this was all I saw when I saw people of the same ethnicity like me. The city was scenic, beautiful with delicious food. Milan definitely deserves another visit.

Ayana Malaika Crichlow Royal Palace Madrid, Spain

But Madrid was everything. It was never on my list as a must-see city, and I am beyond happy I went. Madrid was beautiful with all the cathedrals, paintings, sculptures, historic buildings as Milan but with a warm and diverse population. I mean, everywhere you turned, people were saying Buenas dias and Buenas tardes. People were helpful and chatty. The food was great and the prices were even cheaper than Ibiza and Milan. We could get a filling meal for about €7 including a drink. The city is on an incline and I got a major workout walking to all the sites, but I loved it. I loved the vibe and the hum of the city. I loved the feeling of belonging. I did not feel like an outsider at all. I loved all the different faces and sizes and smiles I saw of all the people. I totally fell in love with Madrid and its people and I will be back for sure.

Camille Sebreth Madrid, Spain

All in all, I enjoyed all the cities and my wanderlust has deepened instead of waned. I want to go to more countries and experience different peoples and their customs, but I want to say that travel also made me appreciate home. I missed my little cozy corner in the world, my safe place, my sanctuary. Taking the leap to travel forced me out of my comfort zone. It made me face my fears of being in an unknown land where I didn't know the language. It made me appreciate the diversity of Miami that I saw mirrored in Madrid and Ibiza. Because of travel I know now that I could only live in a diverse melting pot of a city and because of travel I look forward to new discoveries, lessons and experiences. Now to figure out where to next.

