A Tale of Two Leaders

This is called leadership.

It is not a message blaming both sides, definitely not a message that there may some “fine people” among the perpetrators.

They are not the words of the president of the United States after the Charlottesville tragedy.

They are the words of a man of honor, duty country after a few U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) preparatory students scrawled racial slurs on the dormitory message boards of five African American cadets at the Academy’s Preparatory School, North of Colorado Springs.

These are the words of Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria addressing some 5,500 people, including all 4,000 cadets Thursday so they could hear <em>one</em> message: "Treat people with dignity and respect — or get out."

“If you’re outraged by those words, then you’re in the right place,” said Silveria. “That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School, has no place at USAFA and has no place in the United States Air Force.”

He referred to the current race issues across the country, to include Charlottesville, Ferguson and the protests in the National Football League, and gave an example of a recent forum the Dean of Faculty hosted for cadets to discuss Charlottesville.

Silveria talked about the power of diversity.

“It’s the power that we come from all walks of life, that we come from all parts of this country, that we come from all races, that we come from all backgrounds, gender, all make-up, all upbringing,” he said. “The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful.”

Silveria left cadets with what he called his most important thought on the subject.:

“If you can’t treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out,” he emphatically said. “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out.”