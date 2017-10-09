A Teacher Turned Instructional Technologist Talks Tech

Liz Taormina is an Instructional Technologist at the Lamar County School District, in Mississippi a position she’s held for two years. She became interested in technology when she started incorporating it into her own classroom teaching experiences. She said, “It got to a point where it was a culture change. I literally felt like I couldn't teach without it.”

After she attended a variety of technology-focused conferences, she discovered that the position of Instructional Technologist had opened up and she decided to jump right in. She knew her past experiences and enthusiasm for education technology made her the right fit. Liz now brings her knowledge to other classroom teachers to show how they can improve their instruction and impact student outcomes through the use of various EdTech devices and platforms.

Even after only two years, Liz is excited about the constant state of change in her world of combining tech and teaching. “Technology is always changing,” she says. “Once I got to another level, it was ‘wow, look where else we can go with this.’”

Her team at LCSD has picked up on her enthusiasm, and the adoption rate has been increasing since she took the position. In the end, it’s the students of Lamar County School District that ultimately reap the benefits.

About Liz Taormina, M.Ed.:

Liz Taormina is the 2006 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre and recently completed her Master's Degree in Secondary Education at William Carey University. Liz celebrates eleven years of teaching experience at both elementary and secondary levels.

Currently, she serves in the field of technology, where she works as an advocate for technology integration in the classroom and hosts professional development opportunities for faculty and staff within her district. She thrives on the opportunity to serve her fellow educators by finding innovative digital ways to make learning more engaging, interactive, and fun for all students.

