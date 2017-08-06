A Tech Prodigy in Action: Curtis Barlow

I am from the Landenberg Pennsylvania area and studied at West Chester University where I began to explore majors in both the medical and business field. I have always been interested in technology and developed my first application sophomore year of high school which was a game called “Star Gate Station.”

The process of self-teaching was through various learning platforms such as Entrepreneur, Own It, Lynda.com. I followed relevant tech news such as Smart Up, Tech Start Up, and Quora since my first project has played a vital role in my pursuit to building a business career in technology.

I have since been heavily involved within the tech industry helping various companies develop various applications as well as marketing, fundraising, and B2B lead generation. My ability to create, build, and maintain business relations as well as the knowledge I’ve obtained from self-teaching entrepreneurship in order to analyze a business model and put the missing pieces together has gained attention from a plethora of companies that has landed me numerous opportunities. I understand effective targeted marketing strategies across some of the big social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram to perform marketing for specific needs. In addition, I have sufficient knowledge on how to drive more traffic to a website, call to action so viewers are encouraged to make downloads prior to launch or set up a pre-order B2B campaign. Whether it is SmartServe which has a primary focus on the restaurant and hotel industry or an image-based social networking platform, I have experienced developing an extensive level of experience in such a short period of time. All be it, through trial and error.

At 19 years of age, following an extraneous selection role, I was offered a job as International Development Officer at Global Source Group. I am trusted with a number of key responsibilities that will directly reflect upon the success of the business such as outbound prospecting and lead management. In addition to ensuring that qualifying prospects from lead status’ are turned into the sales pipeline in the United States of America, I am responsible for building and maintaining new business relations with potential investment firms and/or high net worth individuals. I am also accountable for vetting the right qualified individuals to assist us with Global Source Group U.S. national and international growth expansion plans.

My role acts as a layer between marketing, sales, handling all first contact with new clients, and building relationships through marketing activity such as events, campaigns, direct mail etc. The goal is to take a lead from a marketing campaign, qualify the lead through opportunity discovery, set an on-site appointment, and follow through until a quote is delivered and contract signed.

In relation to SmartServe, I was immediately attracted to their business concept after viewing their explainer video in motion graphics. Within 90 seconds it became clear to me that their goal was to unlock the restaurant and hospitality industry’s true revenue potential and give diners the freedom to be in full control of their dining experience. This is all done through our disruptive mobile and wearable technology in a smart way called SmartServe.

Through SmartServe, customers can turn their smart devices into their own virtual waiters by simply scanning a QR- Code on the table to gain full access to the menu, place their orders straight to the kitchen, call the waiter, pay or split the bill, and leave instant feedback. Restaurants will also be able to offer promotions through SmartServe such as a discounted meal or free drink in which our users will be alerted through their push notifications. Users can also benefit from reserving a table, observing the wait time within various restaurants, as well as placing take away orders all by the touch of a button. SmartServe is a new way for customers to gain full control of their dining experience all from the palm of their hands.

SmartServe is different because we have designed and manufactured the world’s first iOS/Android Smart Watch with integrated walkie talkie technology specifically for the restaurant and hospitality industry. This unique watch will allow staff members within the restaurant to quickly communicate with one another if a task is needed to be accomplished in addition to instantly receiving any requests directly from a customer. Our Smart Watch will allow for a more convenient, efficient, and smart solution to terminate any communication problems between either the staff members or customers.

In today’s world we live in a technology based society that will be ever changing, from self-driving cars to microscopic cameras. Industries and consumers live for the next big tech product that hits the market. SmartServe is just that, I myself have evaluated a restaurant industry on both the employee as well as the customer side and I have noticed several issues. Starting on the customer side, after being seating on a busy Saturday night I had to wait almost ten minutes to see even a glimpse of a waiter, which at that point I’d have lost interest with the restaurant. SmartServe will eliminate the need to wait around for a waiter, the unique QR Code on the table will allow guests to gain freedom & control of their own menu.