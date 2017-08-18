A Thank You Note to America

We are at a point of inflection in the history of this nation.

Since its founding in 1776, largely lead by inspired and imperfect men – men that understood their imperfections (as Madison wrote, “if men were angels, no government would be necessary”) and hence created a set of documents that over two centuries became the basis for the creation of the greatest and most exemplary society in human history, where anyone from anywhere can achieve their fullest potential. A nation where people can say what they want; can worship in whatever way they choose, or not worship at all; where they can exercise every aspect of their identity as long as they are respectful of their compatriots’ rights as well.

The essential pillars of our society have their origins in the statement, "we hold these truths to be self-evident..."

I am proof that those words ring true. I say so as an immigrant, an American by choice, a Muslim, a husband, father and now grandfather of two wonderful little American girls! Fortunate in ways I could never have imagined, from the moment I came here decades ago, my Plymouth Rock was the Golden Triangle Regional airport that served Starkville, Mississippi, where Mississippi State University opened its welcoming arms to me. I arrived at 10 PM after a 30-plus hour, four-leg flight from Pakistan. I vividly remember the ride to the campus, offered me by a representative of the Foreign Students office. After arriving at my temporary residence, the gentleman asked if there was anything else I needed; I said, “yes, a job.” I was told as a foreign student the only job I could readily get was in the student cafeteria kitchen -- washing dishes for two hours a day in exchange for daily meals -- and I should ask in the morning. I laid out my best suit and tie – after all, what else would one wear to one’s first college class? (I was soon to discover the American answer: Levi’s and T-shirts.) At 6:00 a.m., in my three-piece suit, I pulled on rubber gloves, tied on an apron, and got to work as a dish-washer, in a position I had obtained in a one-minute interview less than eight hours after my arrival. I had a job, I had a dream, and I had a chance.

The cliché was true: Where else, but in America?

Over the years and decades, I became a proud American citizen, I built several businesses. I have been blessed with a wonderful wife, three children, two grandchildren, and innumerable friendships that endure. I wanted to fly; I got a pilot’s license. I fly as a volunteer pilot for three organizations offering air transportation free of charge to civilian cancer patients and veterans. Where else but in America! I am filled with a boundless sense of gratitude to America and Americans.

Sadly, I am also filled with a deep unease, a foreboding that this great society and this country that has taken us over 200 years of blood, sweat and tears to develop is at great risk of changing in very fundamental ways -- to a state that would bear little resemblance to what we enjoy today.

Our financial condition is the worst it's been in many decades. The national debt, now nearing $20 trillion dollars, has the potential of overwhelming any discretion that policy makers and the chief executive have over crucial national security, foreign policy and domestic issues.

The current political climate is one where leaders are talking at each other, about each other or around each other -- not with each other. Having lost sight of the “better angels of our nature,” we demonize each other and divide ourselves from our common American heritage and our shared beliefs and values.

In the meantime, very basic issues on which there should be consensus in a civilized society – like health care, which is a right at some basic level not a privilege, like the potential risk of climate change, like the need to bring our infrastructure up to modern-day standards, like the need for efficient and cost-effective government, go by unattended with the possibility of disastrous consequences for our future generations.

What is at stake is far larger than we may realize. If the U.S. loses the essential character that makes it exceptional, it will not just be a loss for Americans -- it will be humanity's loss, in that there will be no more the Shining City on a Hill that the dispossessed and beleaguered of the world have looked to as mankind's best hope. It was a unique set of circumstances that enabled the creation of this "more perfect union;" it may be decades, centuries or never again that circumstances allow for the reemergence of any country remotely resembling America.

Here is a sobering thought. The three largest economies behind the U.S. are China, Japan, and Germany; giving these nations and their peoples all the respect they deserve, they could never evolve into the role that America has played in the world these past several decades.

Having learned so much here, perhaps there is a lesson this fortunate American can offer my countrymen: It’s time to find our way back to our Founding – time for a group of statesmen and stateswomen to step forward and visibly craft a new narrative, replacing the current acrimonious debate with a unifying dictum that reminds us of our past, inspires us towards our future as “a more perfect union 2.0,” and heals today’s divides for the benefit of our American children and the children of the world.

We could do no better than to return to those inspiring words, “we hold these truths to be self-evident…”

# # #