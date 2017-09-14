Alex Eperon, Contributor Italian and Philosophy Student at the University of Oxford

A Thorny Problem

09/14/2017 06:01 am ET

About a year ago, I noticed a blue, raised mark on my lower leg, just above my right foot. I ignored it, deciding it wasn't a tick and was probably a scrape that had healed oddly.

A week ago, my girlfriend pointed it out again. It was protruding a bit this time, and we suspected it was a bit of dirt that had snuck into a cut from climbing and tattooed itself into my skin. Although I thought I could just leave it, I agreed to have a go at getting it out.

After fifteen minutes of digging at my leg with a knife and tweezers, I dabbed away the oozing blood and saw an obsidian mark, like a tiny pebble in my leg. I dug a bit further, and eventually the stub of a thorn was revealed among the blood.

When I eventually got it out, weak from the mental effort of inflicting pain upon myself, it was revealed to be a thorn about two centimetres long, enough that it would almost have been touching my bone. I remember laughing in shock, feeling strangely free.

I snapped the thorn and threw it away. I should have kept it, framed it. It should have been a memento of some forced allegory, a reminder that not all flaws are forever. It should have been a prompt to a slightly gruesome story, to make my audience cringe and me laugh.

In reality, I was happy to be rid of it. Snapped and discarded, it was no longer a menace to humanity. I was free of the horcrux.

That night, I dreamed that I was digging out my spine, meticulously ripping the skin and tugging out each vertebrate until my body collapsed in a heap of rubble.

Maybe I had read too much about Hell the day before. In any case, I awoke feeling fresh and energetic as though I hadn't pulled myself apart in the night. I looked down at my leg, which had already begun to heal. There was a tiny black spot in the wound, which hadn't been there the day before. It was a thorn.

I ignored it. I rose out of bed, walked to the lakeside and jumped in, enjoying the sensation of my lungs closing in as the cold water hit, then opening up again as I began to swim and hot blood rushed around my body. The sun was rising over the mountains, splitting the lake into night and day. When I reached the divide between dark and light, I slid my body underwater and swam under the line, dank green water turning to a crystal white as I passed.

I still don't know what the allegory is. I am sure there is one. Anyway, I have named the thorn Procrastination. It has a nice ring to it.

Alex Eperon, 2014

