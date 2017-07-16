inspired Being (Jenna Bata), Contributor Poetic Expressions Travel Blog

A Thousand Words

07/16/2017 08:39 am ET
https://ignatiansolidarity.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-word.jpg

They say a picture paints a thousand words

So why is it that my words can’t create poetry?

I have it there

On the tip of my tongue

Yet still

I cannot express it

Even the 1000 words mean nothing

Vishudda blocked

If you speak from your heart

Then you speak truth

If you speak from your mind

You rob the world of love

Thus truth

Is love

In love, you knew my soul

You saw it naked through my winter clothes

The simplistic nature of it

Keeps me from expressing that love

For the single thing that I want

Is to tell you that I love you

Yet the thing I find impossible

Is to tell you that I love you

In your eyes

I see eternity

Yet time separates us

Sliding doors

If nature was ever a reason

For us to merge

Then you would be the roots

And I would be the blossoming tree

Growing

Despite being in your shadow

Painting

Despite having no canvas

For I wish to draw you

In the image of God

But instead of drawing

I spill ink on the page

The mess

Becomes a collage of love

The thousand words

Become stories

All with the same purpose

To remove the separateness

To tell you

I love you

To tell you

You are me

