They say a picture paints a thousand words
So why is it that my words can’t create poetry?
I have it there
On the tip of my tongue
Yet still
I cannot express it
Even the 1000 words mean nothing
Vishudda blocked
If you speak from your heart
Then you speak truth
If you speak from your mind
You rob the world of love
Thus truth
Is love
In love, you knew my soul
You saw it naked through my winter clothes
The simplistic nature of it
Keeps me from expressing that love
For the single thing that I want
Is to tell you that I love you
Yet the thing I find impossible
Is to tell you that I love you
In your eyes
I see eternity
Yet time separates us
Sliding doors
If nature was ever a reason
For us to merge
Then you would be the roots
And I would be the blossoming tree
Growing
Despite being in your shadow
Painting
Despite having no canvas
For I wish to draw you
In the image of God
But instead of drawing
I spill ink on the page
The mess
Becomes a collage of love
The thousand words
Become stories
All with the same purpose
To remove the separateness
To tell you
I love you
To tell you
You are me
