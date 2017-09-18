A Tip For a Holiday in The Heart of Europe - in Prague

Prague is the capital city of the Czech Republic and a wonderful city to visit for those interested in traveling to Europe. This location is filled with history as well as fun activities and impressive tourist attractions. A side benefit is the fact that it’s affordable as a family vacation or holiday for a single or couple.

Get to know this fabulous city and all it has to offer before you plan your trip to Prague.

Prague Old Town square - historic jewel of Europe

US News & World Report ranked Prague at #4 for the Best Affordable Vacations in Europe and #5 in the Best Affordable European Honeymoon Destinations. Numerous attractions, even some of those ranked at the top of the must-see list, are free. Hotels often cost a fraction of what you would spend in other European cities, making this city an affordable destination for vacation. The beautiful hotel with historic décor, a 4 star hotel, costs about USD 150 per night, for example this hotel. In Paris or London, you would have doubled for a nice hotel in the city center.

Things to Do in Prague

One of the wonderful things about Prague is the fact that there’s something for everyone. If you’re not a historian or you like variety in your vacations, you’ll find all kinds of options. You might not think about the beach, but Prague offers diving experiences as well as stays at a beach resort and other outdoor activities.

Main Attractions

When visiting Prague, you’ll want to plan your schedule to include some of the top tourist attractions. While you can’t expect to see every historical site or architectural masterpiece, there are a few you don’t want to miss.

1) Charles Bridge is one such attraction

This bridge is designed for pedestrians and connects Lesser Town to Old Town . You’ll enjoy the walk with painters and musicians to entertain you and vendors to provide all kinds of items. Stop and experience a spectacular view of the Vltava River. As you walk along, you’ll notice the decorative lamp posts and statues.

Charles Bridge in Prague

2) St. Vitus Cathedral

Another must-see on your itinerary should be St. Vitus Cathedral, the largest church in the city. It is also the home of the crown jewels and burial site for several Czech kings. This building pays tribute to the Gothic design and has an imposing presence

3) Prague Castle

Castle lovers cannot miss Prague Castle, which is the largest in the world with 700 rooms . Just the walk up the hill and a tour of the grounds make this visit worth it. You will learn a great deal about the history of Prague as well as the castle itself with the tour inside the castle.

4) Old Town Square

Old Town Square is a vibrant part of the city with a lot of historical significance. On the square, you’ll see the Baroque Church of St. Nicholas, a monument to Jan Hus and the Gothic House at the Stone Bell along with other historical buildings. When you want to take a break from the sightseeing, you can enjoy a stop at one of the coffee shops or foods stands.

Old town square and actronomical clock - Prague

A spectacular view in the city of Prague includes the Lobkowicz Palace. Paintings from more than 700 years ago bring to life the history of this city inside the palace. There are also ceramic pieces as well as a vast collection of armor and various types of arms. There are even handwritten manuscripts by notable historical figures like Mozart and Beethoven. The tour gives you an inside look at the history of the palace.

5) Troja Chateau

A prime example of the architectural splendor that awaits you in Prague is Troja Chateau. Built by Count Wenzel Adalber of Stermberg, the villas are spectacular displays designed by Jean Baptiste Mathey, who brought a touch of Italian flair to the Roman chateau. Visitors can spend hours just gazing at the paintings and other details while temporary exhibits enhance the tour at this magnificent location.

6) St. Nicholas Cathedral

St. Nicholas Cathedral has a long and intriguing history. Mozart played the organ here in a church that was a prime example of Baroque design for the 18th century. The building and its items have been well-preserved with flamboyant design and attention to detail.

With a long and rich history, Prague is filled with attractions and other historical monuments and buildings that are worth adding to your journey. You will learn something new about this old city regardless of which ones you decide to include in your itinerary.

Prague Food and Drink

Prague beer and Pilsner – the best one.

One of the big draws to Prague for tourists is the beer. It’s the most popular drink of choice in the Czech Republic, so you can expect to find it just about everywhere. The culture is different from other places with lager beer being the drink of choice. Pubs are found all over the city and enhance the culture of this area. Natives will argue tirelessly about their favorite beer, which will vary from one pub to the next.

Two well-known brands in Prague are Budweiser Budvar and Pilsner Urquell. For a local flavor, you’ll want to try Staropramen. Prices vary from where you buy it as well as the brand. Purchase a half-liter bottle of beer at a local grocery store and you may pay as little as 20 CZK while eateries at the Old Town Square may charge as much as 100 CZK (USD 4.5) or even higher (on average 50 CZK and more).

The food is just as fantastic as the beer in Prague. Locals make lunch their main meal of the day. Many of the recipes focus on chicken and pork for the main entrée with starches to go on the side. Popular sides include dumplings and fries. Dessert is just as important and often includes ice cream, crepes or a local dish called ovocne knedliky or fruit dumplings.

Another popular option is the street vendor. You will see vendors all along the streets of Prague serving hot dogs along with mulled wine in both New Town and Old Town. Be prepared to pay for everything at your table or from the vendor, including ketchup, bread and other condiments. But what on the street you must definitely try is Trdelník - sweet delicacy.

If you’re wondering where to go for a meal in Prague, there are several recommended eateries. U Cizku is one place that is known for its traditional Czech foods. There are also some wonderful places for fine dining, such as the Dancing House which houses Celeste. The menu is only paralleled by the breathtaking architecture and views. Great dining is also served at the Old Town Square in the Mint restaurant (Mincovna) and the best chef in Prague is Zdeněk Pohlreich, owner of Imperial restaurant.

Part of the experience in visiting Prague is tasting the traditional foods and local brews, so make it a priority to find the local eateries that offer a unique experience. The food and drink is just as unforgettable as the city itself, so relax and enjoy a taste of the city.

Prague is a city filled with a vibrant past as well as modern features that will capture the attention of any audience. You’ll find amazing attractions that teach you about this marvelous city, interesting things to do to keep your mind and body occupied and places to eat and drink that allow you the chance to relax and get to know the locals here. Find out all you can about this amazing place, and you too will discover what makes it such a captivating destination for travelers from all around the world.

How to get to Prague?