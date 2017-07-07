A Tipsy Playwright

Living in a suburb of New York, our parents rewarded initiative but tried to set limits. For example, I was not, as a schoolboy, allowed to go into the city without an adult. Parents did take us to the Museum of Natural History with its dinosaur bones and to the art museum across the park with its artifacts from ancient Egypt; they also took us to such standard sites as the top of the Empire State Building and on the Staten Island ferry. However, the secret goal grew ever more insistent: go into the city without adults.

My opportunity came when I read that Brendan Behan had a play on Broadway available as a matinee. Naturally I didn’t want to venture forth alone, so, as co-conspirator, I invited my even younger brother. We went to the city by train, the same way our father commuted to work in the early mornings.

During the performance the playwright, obviously drunk, strode down an aisle trying to say the lines he had written. The actors pulled him up on stage and hustled him into the wings. Perhaps this was not the first interruption.

After the final curtain, I suggested to my brother that we go backstage and congratulate Behan. Perhaps I thought this is what grownups did. Some of the actors, eager to get rid of the playwright, encouraged us to walk him down a stairway, through an alley, across the sidewalk, into a cab.

We were thrilled to do this errand, supporting the Irishman as we staggered forth. Alas, someone had notified reporters about the tipsyplaywright, and as we helped him into a cab, flashbulbs went off.