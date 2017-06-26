A Tribute To A Wonderful Woman Whose Life Was A Blessing For Humanity

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

But today, I want to talk about an amazing woman I knew well who touched the lives of many people.

Penelopi Kallis was born in Greece in 1935 where she grew up with two siblings during a turbulent time in history. She became engaged to a man named Nick in 1954 who went to New York City to work, sending home money to Greece whenever he could. In 1957 the two were married and Penelopi moved to the United States.

Penelopi became a seamstress and gave birth to two sons in the early 1960’s and in the 1970’s she and her husband built a successful Seafood restaurant in New Jersey, where they had moved.

Those are the basic facts of Penelopi’s life, but now I want to talk about what an amazing woman she was.

Sure, she was an underprivileged woman who was the very definition of what the American dream is all about. Penelopi and Nick worked hard to build a life for themselves and their sons and did a remarkable job.

I became friends with her son John years ago and in my meetings with her, she could not have been more helpful or kind. She also could not have been prouder of her sons, who despite the restaurant’s success, were always her number one joy.

After she passed away recently, I attended her funeral and saw a group of women hysterically crying during the service. I spoke to them after the service was over to ask why, and they told me about how they had come to Fort Lee as immigrants years ago and knew nobody, but Penelopi went out of her way to make them feel welcome. Penelopi would routinely cook for them without asking for anything and was constantly doing nice things for them to make sure they understood they were not alone and were part of the community in Fort Lee.

Penelopi Kallis wasn’t a famous athlete, politician, actor, or musician. But she was extraordinary and when she passed away, the world lost a truly incredible woman who spent her whole life putting others first without asking for a thing in return. A woman who loved her family and worked hard to make sure they had everything they could ever want, including and especially her devotion.