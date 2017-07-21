A Tribute To MY Mentors, A Life Well Spent Is A Life Well Lived!

Mentors come from a variety of sectors in society. We are only as great as the impact we have on others, and the impact they have upon our lives. Our lives are always impacted by these two sides of these coins! A life well spent can not only be looked at by how we look at ourselves, but it must encompass how others look upon our lives.

During my early years my father Frank Andrews told me if you live life with a closed fist, nothing can come into our lives, as the lesson he was trying to relay was to be successful you have to give in order to receive in life.

James A. Rice * deceased (Former President of 100 Black Men of Long Island, Inc.) stated in an article “Wherever our interest are at stake we must be at the table”. This statement implies we must be awake, present, and aware in all segments of society to be alerted to threats where are interest are at stake on a daily basis in life.

Ron Busby, President of the US Black Chambers, Inc. is setting an extraordinary example for local chapters nationwide to emulate the five pillars which were developed to foster chamber development and business growth in the African American community. The five pillars of USBC are Advocacy, Access to Capital, Contracting, Entrepreneur Training, and Chamber Development.

Ed Monroe* deceased Tuskegee Airman whispered in my ear that “We all have a little Tuskegee in Us” and always was a patient leader who was never condescending, but ever so gently nudging me to be great!

Col. Claude Dixion* deceased always stated “I never found a man that I could not like” and made a conversation around argyle socks.

Silas Jenkins* Tuskegee Airman out of Lansing, Michigan took me to the Interfaith Nutrition Network known as the INN and said I needed to be involved in helping the less fortunate in our community, and as of today I am on my second term as a Board Member at the Inn.

Brigadier George A. Jones* deceased often quoted “Heavy is the Head the wears the crown” as leadership is a tremendous responsibility that partake in its splendors. He also state “As I am, you also will be, come on and follow me.” It beholds anyone who respect others that have come before you, and set and example of leadership to follow their lead if they are worthy of following.

At every stage of our lives a mentor can help us to navigate challenges to help us get to the next level in life. Mentoring is the gift that keeps giving! Never forget the bridge that crossed you over!

Make your life a masterpiece! “Make your life a masterpiece; imagine no limitations on what you can be, have or do.”

