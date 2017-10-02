A Tribute to the People of Las Vegas

A real-life sin poisons the air of Sin City, filling the streets with smoke and blinding people with the lights from ambulances and police cars.

This sin, with its despicable cause and its deadly effects, is an attack against America.

But it is also an attack against the essential ideas of America, including Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, because Las Vegas may be many things – it is many things to its fans and critics – but it is a city whose very existence is a declaration of independence; whose success defies logic and whose location defeats the purpose of even the smartest urban planners, what with this desert strip of neon lights of every color and hue, starting with the emerald green of the MGM Grand and the forest green of a billion greenbacks, where miles of Kentucky bluegrass cover the Nevada sand, leaving only the sand traps of the city’s golf courses free of these lawns and patches of sod.

Only in America could a city like Las Vegas happen, in which the chief industry is fame and fantasy.

Only in America could 12 million lights set the desert aglow, while giant icons of the West guard the land; where signs resembling cowboys and cowgirls shine in red, white and blue; where laser lights dazzle sightseers and delight the eyes with visions of flowers and fireworks, of psychedelic shapes and sizes.

Only in Las Vegas could the kitchen lights of a hundred hotels unite more a thousand workers of various races and creeds.

These are the men and women who light the day – and warm the night – with the luminescence of their hospitality.

They show us that Las Vegas is more than red carpets and velvet ropes, that it is more than chips and chits, where gamblers convene and the lucky ones cash out; that it is a city of hopes and dreams, where humanity thrives among the working class because they treat everyone with class.

Let us remember this day, as we honor the fallen and pray for the survivors.