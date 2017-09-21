A triumph for democracy?

The Kenyan Supreme Court ruling of September 1st has been described as a triumph for African democracy. Chief Justice Maraga has confirmed that the IEBC, the country’s electoral commission, had “failed, neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the Constitution” by rigging the electronic voting system. In a 4-2 decision, the Court declared the presidential election results of August 8th officially invalid. Originally, Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected as President in early August with 54% of the vote. However, fears that the IEBC database was hacked to manipulate the results in Kenyatta’s favour led opposition leader Raila Odinga to spark an investigation into the validity of the election results by the Supreme Court. As a result, the Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set the date for a new vote to take place on October 17th, officially annulling President Kenyatta’s victory due to election ‘irregularities’ in the vote-tallying system.

This is not the first time that the outcome of a Kenyan election has caused division. In 2013 Odinga’s rejection of the election results, which saw the former President lose the election with 43.7% of the vote, had to be settled in court. Similarly, the 2007 election was marked by huge tribal hostility, with the country breaking out in political outrage and violent attacks after Mwai Kikabi was declared President; resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people, the displacement of 600,000 people from their homes, and huge economic uncertainty. Since 1992, six presidential elections have been held in Kenya, and in only one of which has the opposing party accepted the outcome.

Despite the most recent ruling’s praise, hailing the 2017 Supreme Court ruling as a ‘victory’ for African democracy ignores the renewed threats of violence and economic uncertainty in the country. In parts of Nairobi, many fear that their investments and businesses will be threatened by the declining economic growth that Kenya has faced since the election, causing many citizens to move their assets outside of the country, further impeding investment within the nation. Meanwhile, Kenyatta has publicly condemned the court ruling, stating that Kenya has a problem with it’s judiciary in which he vows to fix, with both political parties having brought to light general discontent for specific officers within Kenya’s electoral commission and how their manipulation of data has led to ‘irregularities’ within the presidential election results. As a replacement of the members of the electoral commission is not likely to occur before October 17th, this opens the door for unrest amongst leaders and scapegoating by civilians as to who is to blame for this economic uncertainty and political unrest.

Politically, the ‘irregularities’ of the election seem unclear. Whilst Kenyatta and his supporters will focus on their belief that the judiciary has entirely undermined millions of individuals’ votes, Odinga and his supporters will once again target a system they believe to be devised against them. According to political analyst Barrack Muluka, these conflictions pave the way for a “high-octane political campaign season” in which the country is likely to once again be polarised along ethnic lines, renewing fears that the violence following the 2007 election outcome will repeat itself in 2017.

While the Kenyan Supreme Court decision may be viewed as a victory for the sanctity of democracy, with so much political and economic uncertainty following the ruling it seems inappropriate to hail the decision as a victory for the people of Kenya and the prolonged division amongst citizens. Rather than the decision being an example of judicial independence, once again Kenya’s Supreme Court is caught up in a political fist-fight.