A Trucker's View of America From the Open Road

Answer by Chris Bast, Truck Driver, on Quora:

Even as an American I think most of us are not really that cognizant of how big this country is. I know I wasn't, until I got my commercial driver’s license. I had a sort of academic understanding of the size of the US. I knew it was among the largest countries on Earth. I knew it takes a plane trip to go coast to coast in any sort of reasonable time frame. But no matter how much you think you know, you'll never really know until you see it. With your own two eyes.

Every working day I drive for eleven hours. Thats 600+ miles a day. Can you even imagine that? I sure couldn't. The first time I did the math after driving a full shift and realized I'd driven nearly 700 miles in one day…I couldn't believe it. I mean, I literally couldn't believe it. I had to check my math three times to make sure I did it right.

When you're rolling up and down those endless hills for a living and not just for an occasional road trip, it changes you. I'm a different person than I was before I started this job. I have a greater appreciation for this country than I ever did before.

You think it's crazy to drive hundreds of miles without leaving the same state? Try waking up in the morning at a truck stop in the middle of a desert and going to sleep ten hours later on top of a snowy mountain.

Some people have spent days on the open road. I spend weeks on the road. I sleep better in my truck than I do in my own bed. Hell, that truck bunk IS my own bed.

I've been to 45 states and counting over the past three years alone.

I've been to Boston, Charleston, Dayton, Louisiana, Washington, Houston, Kingston, Texarkana, Monterey, Fairaday, Santa Fe, Tollaperson, Glen Rock, Black Rock, Little Rock, Oskaloussa, Tennessee, Tinnesay, Chickapee, Spirit Lake, Grand Lake, Devil's Lake, Crater Lake, For Pete's Sake.

I've been everywhere, man I've been everywhere, man Crossed the deserts bare, man I've breathed the mountain air, man Travel, I've had my share, man I've been everywhere