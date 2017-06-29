A True Friendship - Bonded Over Stories & Sharing Hope From The Other Side of The World

Yours Truly With The Ever Amazing Lauren Kate Breen, Co Founder of CNQR

There’s some real change and positive disruption happening (as an effect of our work and the works of others) in the United States as it pertains to suicide prevention awareness, mind, behavioral, mental, and brain health.

– EPISODE 1: Liv N Laugh With Loz & Kev, YouTube.

My goal, first and foremost, has always been to disrupt the way people look at, treat and support mental health diagnosis and suicide prevention. It’s a life long goal, and it will likely take the rest of my life to leave an worthwhile imprint on this planet that could be classed as evidence of real change.

Lauren Kate Breen, who hails from Australia and has worked closely with Suicide Prevention Australia’s charitable wing. She runs www.laurenbreen.com.au, and has dedicated her life journey to helping people who are suicidal find hope. Lauren has volunteered there for organizations such as Lifeline WA, Inspire Foundation, and Reach Out, to name a few. She brought the Rise Foundations PPP4SPA event to Perth alongside Tom Scollay & Becca Pink.

Her primary purpose in getting involved with the world of mental health and suicide prevention was the loss of her younger brother who took his own life in 2008. According to her website: As part of my healing process, I wrote a book on my lived experience called – “Trust – Surviving the Ripple Effect of Suicide, which explains what happened in our family – our “lived experience”. It was my first attempt to share our experience with other families who’d been through a similar tragic experience. - LB2Amazin (her nickname)

I was first introduced to Lauren via social media - Specifically through Twitter. (Check her out here)

As part of the lead up to my initial stint in Australia filming my upcoming documentary film

Suicide The Ripple Effect which had such a clear and concise connection to her book of nearly the same name, an epic twist of fate. I don't believe in coincidence. We share in the monumental loss and destructive ripple effect of a life lost to suicide. Her brother Aidon, and my highschool mentor Mr. Fennell. She and I agree, one life lost is too many. On that note, eventually through hard work, collaboration, the letting go of egos in prevention, and a little positive disruption, we know ZERO is the only acceptable #. During the process of making my documentary, I was inspired by her advocacy work and with her background in public relations and marketing to reach out via a tweet or two, and see if we could connect. The goal was to spread empathy and love to those with suicidal ideations across cultures and even borders.

Lauren ended up becoming an integral, and empowering part of the team. She and my wife Margaret Co-Founded our CNQR Programs based in Atlanta, GA.

CNQR (Pronounced Conquer) stands for Courage. Normalize. Question. Recovery. We feel these are the four critical steps and elements to work toward changing the typical approach within mental health and suicide prevention. Lauren has been at the forefront of communicating the goals of the #CNQRCollective A group she had a huge hand in putting together of global advocates and activists for change. Her focus of supporting change in a unique way is based on human connection, treatment, and recovery.

That’s what CNQR is all about- the ability to question what we think we know about mental health and a willingness to deviate from those societal norms to gain new perspectives.

I’ve been fortunate to have bee introduced to #TeamRippleWorld / #CNQRCollective members Sam Webb, Ben Higgs, Stefani Caminiti, Joe Williams, and Matty Runnalls. It’s through these connections that we’re able to work directly with Australian organizations like LIVIN, The Rise Foundation, The Inner Ninja Foundation, 3 Words: I Need Help, The Enemy Within, and Mindful Aus among others.

These people collectively have brought a sense of real, raw candor across a global landscape of mental health and suicide prevention related stories of hope. They’ve participated with sit down interviews revealing their individual struggles, life lessons, and lived expertise in my upcoming documentary film.

In addition to her ongoing advocacy work with her website and foundation she actively speaks and blogs while discussing her own lived expertise.

Lauren is also a design guru having built all of the below online websites inc Suicide The Ripple Effect - Kevin Hines Story - 17th & Montgomery Productions - which is the home of my organization, a digital media mental health domain.

She’s also developed and runs the website for the #CNQRCollective at CNQR

You can catch episodes of Live & Laugh W Loz & Kev on Youtube.

The focus of these segments is to discuss all things mental, brain, mind, and behavioral health and suicide prevention. Loz is a testament to the strength of our collective Aussie/American family. She also elaborates on how we first met and more about her willingness to both support and promote my documentary and why she got involved in advocacy in episode two...Check it out.

Lauren Kate Breen - Learn To Fly...

Remember, as I always say #BeHereTomorrow with the help of others and the acceptance to help yourself- no matter what, cuz friends, we need you.

Please do navigate to 17MProductions for more mental health content, as well as blog content and the trailer to my upcoming feature documentary film - Watch The Film Trailer here:

In Conclusion, one of my favorite things about Lauren is our shared affinity, and love of the one, the only, the great, Dwayne The Rock Johnson. As clearly seen here. Yes Dwayne is that gargantuan. Or is Lauren That tiny. She once won a radio contest to talk to the man himself. DJ got on the line, and said “Hello” Lauren then said, and I quote...”This is the best day of my life.” And that was all she wrote.