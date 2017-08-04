A Truly Global Higher Ed CIO

Continuing my series on higher ed CIOs, I spoke to Kevin Boyd, Chief Information Officer at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Kevin is well known and respected, especially in the Chicago area, where he was recently named by the Chicago CIO Leadership Association as a finalist for their ORBIE Awards CIO of the year non profit category.

Kevin’s reach is truly global ─ he is responsible for managing the technology needs and services for all the University’s campuses; including Chicago, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Kevin discusses the rapid changes in technology in higher education, and some hits and misses that have occurred along the way. Boyd stresses that there is not one universal approach that applies to all universities. Different universities have different needs and one institution may use technology in a completely different fashion than another.

Additionally, we spoke at length about communication needs between the school, faculty and students, and interestingly, how email is still king. When I asked him why, he replied, “it’s simply because nothing better has come along to replace it.”

About Kevin Boyd:

Kevin B. Boyd is the Chief Information Officer at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has responsibility for the technology at Chicago Booth’s campuses in Chicago, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Prior to coming to Booth, he was the Vice President of Product Management for Tribune Company. Boyd previously served first as a PMO Director and then as Director of Quality Assurance and Testing for CNA Financial in Chicago. Boyd previously worked for United Airlines as Director of Ecommerce Systems.

He was also an adjunct professor at Northwestern University for nine years, teaching classes in ecommerce and working with students on entrepreneurship-related independent study projects.

Boyd holds a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast and Electronic Communication from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, and a Master’s degree in Communication Systems, Strategy and Management from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

Further Reading:

Forbes - Digital Skills -- The New Literacy Debate

The Chronicle of Higher Education - Grad School Is Hard on Mental Health. Here’s an Antidote.

Education Dive - Strong oversight, communication key to smooth higher ed IT shifts

Additional Reading:

Equity in education supported by progressive school leadership

Project based learning improving kindergarten learning

A passion for collaborative learning and student growth

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.