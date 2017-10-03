A Viewing Session with Michael Korte

The creative director and social justice warrior, Michael Korte, has done it again with this incredible cover of “Dear Mr. President”.

This latest project from Michael Korte and team features Tracie Thoms, Rogelio Douglas, Isabelle, Milo Bloom and guitarist Uri Grey. This record was originally written and performed by P!nk in 2006. I caught up with Michael for a viewing of the video when it first came out on September 27th, 2017. I was lucky enough to chat with him, and the other amazing artists involved, about this special piece.

Michael! I’m so excited that you released this cover. This is obviously so timely. How did the idea for this song come to be?

Michael Korte: Thank you so much! I'm always looking for ways for my art to be the most authentic reflection of myself. Between hitting the streets, and my next chance to step into the voting booth, taking a soulful stab at this song seemed like the most poignant protest. I'm also a P!nk superfan, and since hearing this song over 10 years ago, have always returned to it's melody and lyrics whenever I felt helpless or not recognized or appreciated by 'the man'.

Yes! That’s the only way I can respond to that. Just, yes. This video is a bit more stripped down than your others. Was that intentional?

MK: There was intention in the visual being uncomplicated. The lyrics are so moving, so true, so relevant that there was no need to clog the visuals. I knew the story and the visual would be in the faces of our vocalists.

You were right! This platform allows you to challenge issues that are close to you. Has that always been part of the reason why you want to be an entertainer?

MK: Growing up I always admired entertainers who had a point of view, the audacity to speak their mind and use their platform to encourage change or bring awareness. They paved a way that I find worth following. It was a complete honor to bring this diverse, spirited group of artists to make this happen. We are America. We sang for America. We sang for the America in which Black Lives Matter, where we grant equal rights to our LGBT siblings, where everyone is entitled to healthcare, where we help our neighbors clean up from a storm, no matter our differences.

And to all of the amazing artists, I have one question for you. Why did you want to be a part of this project?

Tracie Thoms: I didn’t even think about it. As soon as I heard what the song was, I said, “yes.” Anyone who follows me on social media, particularly Twitter, knows I don’t bite my proverbial tongue when it comes to our current administration. And yes, I get angry. I think anger these days is useful, because anger gets things done. But, I was interested in exploring a different approach with this song. I thought it was a fascinating opportunity. How do we employ empathy at a time when the stakes are SO high? It can be quite difficult when so many of us are so angry and hurt and confused. This song encompasses it all. P!nk’s songwriting is genius that way. Not to mention she wrote it during President George W. Bush’s administration. The fact that it’s still so relevant is profoundly sad. But the questions are more necessary than ever, and I was honored to be offered the chance to ask some of them with this beautiful song.

Uri Grey: I think it’s important for us to use our art and platform to give voice to those who may not have one.

Milo Bloom: As an American, I am seen by people all around the world in a light that aligns with whomever the current President of the United States is at the time. In a time where it is more common for you to see the President address his issues with athletes refusing to honor the American flag or forgo an invitation to the White House, more so than in addressing the continued social injustices of our nation or those afflicted by natural disasters or government-policy induced poverty, it is vital that we do not let the voice of one person speak for us all. As a musician, there is no better way to address my beliefs than through music. I feel that music is one of the only methods of conversation in society today where people aren't aggressively angered and defensive, and still likely to listen with open ears and hearts.

Isabelle: This project was an honor to be a part of, not because of the amazing artists involved but because of the time we are living in. "Dear Mr. President" is more relevant than ever. It is my duty to use my voice to speak up about what I believe in, I could not think of a better song to do that with.