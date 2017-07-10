A Walk In The Garden ~ When Vampiric Energy Becomes Too Much

I’ve been dealing with an onslaught of vampiric energy lately. I experience it at the grocery store, on walks with my husband, anywhere really. At one point, I began having panic attacks whenever a particular individual came within twenty feet or so of me. He had an agenda to harass and generally annoy someone who didn’t need any of that. His focus was so intense that even though I was not his target I could pick up on his intentions without being in his immediate presence. It felt sticky and cloying and I could barely breathe. When he was gone, I could breathe again.

Empaths deal with uncomfortable energy all the time. Most people don’t intend for us to experience their moods and feelings but it happens nevertheless. And it’s not just their emotional resonance that empaths experience but also their thoughts and future intentions. And if we feel in, we can know even more about what’s going on. In the case of the aforementioned individual, it may be that alcohol is involved, either as an existing problem or as a potential one. He doesn’t appear intoxicated at the time he interacts with others, but his late night emails feel odd so I have to wonder. It’s an impression I get every time I see or think about him.

Passive aggression can also be expressed vampirically and I believe at least some of the people I’ve been experiencing lately suffer from that predilection. Irrespective of the situation, each one seems unwilling to answer questions they find to be inconvenient and play dumb while everyone else is left wondering what just happened to them. Either that or they’re off and running with endless excuses that mean absolutely nothing preferring distraction to truth. And since empaths need truthful interaction with others, dealing with someone who is both passive-aggressive and an energy vampire is a real lesson in letting go of any and all outcomes. Although we want the truth from these people, we’ll never get that validation so it’s best to know what we know and move along. Quickly.

Energy vampires need control. Without it, their focus is on regaining that control no matter how foolish they look in the process, even to the point of threats, veiled or otherwise. And when that happens, it’s difficult to feel safe around these people. Energy vampires may think they’re clever, but in truth, they’re as transparent as they come. Oh, they’ll try to craft their threats in a way that leaves them open to interpretation but empaths see past any deception.

Because of our inherent curiosity, empaths have a hard time looking away from vampiric energy, especially if it surrounds or moves through us. Even though it feels awful, I still want to know what’s going on. Typically I drop resistance and allow my consciousness to spread out past my physical body and simply observe the vibration. A vampire desires interaction and then to control that interaction. If I drop resistance vampires tend to leave me alone because it’s the conflict or power struggle they want and I prefer not to become entangled with them. However, if they’re insistent, I cast a circle and then begin to push my energy outward. That tension is felt by the vampire and then it’s game on and one the vampire will not win. Chanting Deflexio deflects the intrusion while Reflexio reflects the energy back to the vampire. Sometimes these fools view a witch as a challenge. Bad decision on their part.

The truth of this is that vampiric energy can’t hurt us unless we agree so why would an empath agree to such nonsense? We’re far stronger than we ever give ourselves credit for. But when we experience vampiric energy it’s not always easy to stay in control. It’s that icky. But it’s important that we not become caught up in someone else’s stuff. It’s unnerving and we don’t need that.

Staying in our own focus and not that of another is critical if empaths want peace of mind. I find that I stay home more now. Going out around such disparate energy is too much especially in larger grocery stores so I prefer shopping in the evening whenever possible. Otherwise, I water my garden and tend to my plants. Life is less complicated in the garden. No agenda, just growth.

Even social media has become difficult to experience except in small doses. Sometimes I have to block people not because they’re abusive but because their vibration is so intense. I feel bad but I’m not sure what else I can do. All we are is thought made manifest, so whether or not an empath is in the same vicinity as an energy vampire makes no difference. Just as a passage from a book can evoke strong emotions, an empath can get impressions from online interactions whether it’s from an email or a tweet.

People are worried these days and it affects their interactions with others. With all the stress and uncertainty people are experiencing with the new regime empaths will need to do whatever is necessary to protect themselves even if it means hiding out. I’m lucky to live on five acres. I can lose myself on the property with no difficulty whatsoever. And for an empath who’s also a hedgewitch, I’m fine with that.