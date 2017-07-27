A Weekend of US-India Exchanges in New York

The United States and India have become close partners in various sectors. [Image: Asia Matters for America]

By Youngjin Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Youngjin is a student at the George Washington University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on June 27, 2017.

One of the highlights from this year’s Forum was Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s mention of the upcoming state partnership between Hawaii and Goa, a state in western India. Mostly renowned as a top tourist destination with beautiful beaches and cultural diversity, Goa is also one of the fastest growing Indian states with strong mining and pharmaceuticals sectors. Since Gabbard’s India visit in 2014, establishing a Hawaii-Goa sister state relationship has been a bilateral project between the two state governments with aims to increase economic and cultural exchanges and promote tourism.

India and the United States have a deep bilateral relationship. On the economic front, India is the 9th largest goods trading partner of the United States in 2016. On the demographic front, Indian-Americans are one of the fastest growing and the second largest Asian subgroup in the United States. Currently, India and the United States share 23 sister city and country relationships and two sister state relationships that promote economic, cultural and educational exchanges. Frequent cultural and economic collaboration efforts exemplified by the IIFA Weekends and Awards coupled with Prime Minister Modi’s D.C. visit in June are indicative of the rapidly growing US-India bilateral relationship.