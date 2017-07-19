A Woman Was Arrested For What She Was Wearing In 2017 - Really?

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

For those of you who think the United States is such an awful, repressive place, well, all I can say is sometimes things need to be put into perspective.

Surely, ours is a nation that has its issues, but one of those issues most certainly is not a woman being arrested for wearing clothes that are considered too short.

Unfortunately, that is what happened in Saudi Arabia yesterday. She was held for hours and then released after the international backlash from the story spreading on social media forced the Saudi government’s hand.

First of all, I must say, I am very glad this story spread and that this young woman was eventually released.

But she never should have been arrested in the first place, and that is a major problem. Saudi law requires that a woman be covered, which means they are essentially treated as property.

Some have suggested that it is just a cultural difference and that we need to accept the laws of the Saudi government. I accept those laws in so far as I won’t be calling for some sort of war or anything, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think they are incredibly repressive and wrong. I don’t care if that makes me sound culturally insensitive or whatever the term being used these days is, because that type of treatment of women is flat out wrong and pretending otherwise is doing nobody any favors.

Cultural relativism is particularly bad, because it attempts to justify awful behavior. I don’t care what your culture is, or where you live, arresting a woman for wearing a skirt should be so far beyond the pale of what is acceptable that I just can’t get my head around anybody who believes otherwise.

Islam may be a religion of peace and most of its followers may be perfectly fine people, but those hardcore conservative members of the religion who still believe this type of behavior from a government is ok, quite frankly, need to get with the times.