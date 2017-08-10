A Womanifesto, I Mean Memo

Thanks for opening this womanifesto, I mean memo, that appeared as if by magic in your inbox!

Just as a preface, I value men and inclusion. I’m not denying that men exist, and don’t (explicitly) endorse sending them all to another planet or far away island. But when addressing the gap in human decency, we need to take an honest look at a few things: pseudo-biology, The Book of the Dead, statistical fallacies, and my ex-TA’s blog.

If we can’t have a discussion about this in which I tell you my truth and put the burden of evidence upon you to change my mind, we can never truly solve the problem. I’ve gotten many personal messages from my coven--I mean, book club--expressing gratitude for my bravery at expressing these views from behind my screen for fear of being burnt at the stake or called fat.

This shaming culture needs to change!

TL:DR

The Earth’s bias toward men has equated working with object-focused barbarians with “business as usual”

The silencing of women has created an ideological death chamber in which male feelings are considered too sacred to make fun of, silence, or end forever with fire

I’m not a witch and I don’t hate men, with the exception of my ex, Paul

Differences in traits between men and women prove that men are grossly overrepresented in any and all fields of work in which human people are involved

I can’t legally perform magic in the state of NY

Again, men aren’t inferior, they just should not be near people

Background

People generally have good intentions, but we all have biases that are invisible to others. Thankfully, memos like this one can make them completely visible! Those that disagree with us can tweet and scoff, then write outraged thought pieces and satirical mush about it. This makes their biases visible too, stirring up the pot so much that ultimately the male gender gets boarded onto a shuttle to Jupiter, which is not why I wrote this document.

On the planet Earth, we talk so much about MEN that we rarely discuss sleep apnea, flightless parrots, or the critically underrated CW show iZombie. The reason we talk about men is because we either are men or want to impress them/touch their biceps, betraying deep moral indecency and bias.

Considering the vast majority of power is held by men, and some of it by my ex at Best Buy, we must examine these biases.

Male Biases

Angry

Named Paul

Fear of spiders

iZombie Biases

Compassionate toward zombies

Brain-eating: In favor

Is TV show, has no feelings

Neither views are 100% correct or necessary for a functioning society, but I know which I’d rather spend 10 hours with on a sick day. The problem is, men are responsible for a large share of actual murders, witch-burnings, and cow-tippings, whereas in iZombie it’s probably all fictional (TBD).

Men’s higher drive for crime, war, all things bad

I think I’ve made it clear that men are great. They smell good from time to time; they can lift heavy objects and open jars. But there is one biological difference that may account for their overrepresentation everywhere. You see men are big and strong--simply by flexing they make women quiver into submission. That and their ability to murder damsels with their bare hands!

According to an evolutionary biology blogger who was expelled from MIT, men would hunt things way back in the day, which is probably why they tend to feel the need to maim and kill the innocent.

Witches--I mean women--gathered foodstuffs and ingredients for, uh, soup. Some of us soup-makers still do this during the full moon. We are collaborative makers, not systematic killers. We have created 100% of human life while men have prematurely eliminated a ton of it through centuries of war and murderous rampages.

Other biological reasons for violent predispositions include poor self-control, aggressive hormones, and being named Paul after your grandmother Paulina but never living up to her ideal.

Unfit for leadership and everything else

Science whispered in my sleep to me that women connect with people, but men connect with things. And while there may be some overlap, you’ve got to wonder why anyone would put someone who connects with THINGS in charge instead of someone who connects with PEOPLE. Oh, right! Fear of strangulation!

Men aren’t inferior to women (remember: big and strong!) but there is a place for them (though it’s not near me). In fact it’s probably not in any position where you have to encounter a person instead of a thing--that’s just not profitable, and while I wish we could have equality, business is business. Statistics tell us that a male CEO is 99% more likely to rape the client than a female CEO, and that’s not a risk we should be taking.

Sure, we witches--I mean women--like to work part-time and shop, but that’s only because we have to bear the burden of household work and the fate of the planet on our fragile shoulders once we clock out. Feed the baby! Skin the frogs! Fold the laundry! Confer with Satan! Mama earned that Anthropologie spree, okay?

Suggestions

I hope it’s clear that I don’t hate all men, only Paul, and would probably not support any policy to remove them/him from Earth. As a neoclassical liberal, though, I’m open to hearing you out.

Lest you think I'm not solution-oriented, here are a few suggestions:

Have an open discussion about the benefits and costs of men on Earth. Sure, men have helped drive innovation and civilization in ways, but they have also destroyed quite a lot. #NotAllMen but still something to ponder.

Be open about the science of human nature. Science says men are dangerous and like to interact with objects (this explains both of Paul’s fetishes, so is probably true).

Create new positions for men. Like, after women work collaboratively to program an awesome smart fridge, pay a guy to sit in front of it and see how he interacts.

Spend more time watching iZombie

Legalize magic

Deport Paul