A world of stories: Amsterdam

Amsterdam is my favorite European city! I've been there 3 or 4 times, and I never have enough. It's the city of freedom, authenticity, friendship, and fun.

How to get there:

A lot of airlines offer great deals for a flight to Amsterdam. I tried some of them, but I really loved my flights with Royal Jordanian - they have amazing airplanes with great services and a wonderful lounge at the Queen Alia Airport in Amman.

I always choose to travel in style:)

Here there are my 7 secret places of Amsterdam!

1. Hotel De Windketel

A hotel room located in its own mini tower in a car-free neighborhood in West Amsterdam, that sounds pretty hidden to me! You might even pass this cute little building and not realize it is possible to sleep there, but you can! Hotel De Windketel was built in 1897 as part of Amsterdam’s water works and is now a tiny hotel.

2. The teapot museum

Across the narrow Raamsteeg from the original Café Gollem is a pastry bakery called Traiterie Chef. Above this bakery is a weird little room you won't find by accident: a teapot museum. Naturally, they serve high tea here. You can even play dress up.

3. Café Sound Garden

Take some rest and relaxation at this alternative pub located right on the edge of the canals. Boasting great views of the city during the day (and even better ones on the terrace at night), Café Sound Garden is known for drawing alternative crowds made up of locals, tourists, and expats alike. Look for the discounted beer specials and the live al fresco music spaces, a perfect combination to wrap up a long day walking the city.

4. Vondelpark

While Amsterdam is known on the one hand for its heady nightlife and party vibe, it’s also famed for its chilled-out parks. Because every trip here should have a relaxing day to follow a busier one, the Vondelpark, a popular green-space where locals go to unwind, picnic, and enjoy each other’s company, is simply not to be missed.

5. Secret Canal Tours

Nothing makes you feel more like an insider than discovering a secret log in a random bar, which happens to be the only to way to gain access to the St. Nicolaas Boat Club: a not-for-profit group preserving historic boats and giving incredibly charming boat tours. Stop by Boom Chicago in Leidseplein early in your trip and sign-up for the next available boat (which may not be for a couple days). Then return at the set time with picnic-ables to drink, snack, and share. Your captain will escort you and your fellow passengers in open-air, low-sided boats perfect for navigating Amsterdam’s tight canals (canals where larger commercial tourist boats are not permitted).

6. Rock Out

Live at Westerpark. This fantastic outdoor venue draws big names and big crowds for its summer series. Shows are general admission. So get there early, buy some tokens for beer and enjoy the show.

7. Begijnhof

Through a brown wooden door, leading off the busy Spui square, lies another world - a tranquil garden courtyard, edged by dinky gabled buildings. The Begijnhof dates back to the early 15th century when it was built for Beguines, a form of a lay nun. In 1607, the church at the heart of the courtyard was offered to Protestant dissenters fleeing England. Later they later sailed to America, becoming the Pilgrim Fathers. The last Beguine died in 1971, but the houses are still occupied by single women. At number 34, you can see one of only two remaining medieval timber facades in town.