A world of stories: Dubai

Dubai is, at least for me, one of the best cities in the world: futuristic, with infinite possibilities, with kind and loving people, with the most creative architecture and attractions, with amazing beaches, restaurants, hotels and rooftop bars. Yes, I definitely could live there for a while :) Here are my favorite places and activities in the city:

How to get there:

A lot of airlines offer great deals for a flight to Dubai. I tried some of them, but I really loved my flights with Royal Jordanian - they have amazing airplanes with great services and a wonderful lounge at the Queen Alia Airport in Amman.

I always choose to travel in style:)

Things to do in Dubai:

1. Photograph the camels on the Jumeirah Beach. They are happy to make some selfies with you and they know how to pose!

2. Take a lunch with an amazing view, at the newest restaurant of the famous hotel Burj Al Arab. I don’t think there’s any dish on this planet that’s missing from Bab Al Yam.

3. Hot night in Dubai? The best way to own it is with some cold beer at the Salero Spanish Bar and an intimate conversation at the Noir Club.

4. Up for some romance? Try the French cuisine, with a twist of Italian flair at Le Cirque.

5. Too much sun for you? Ride the Snow Bullet above the slopes of Mall of the Emirates. Winter frenzy!

6. A desert safari is always a good idea and a wonderful escape from the dazzling city life.

Where to Stay:

1. Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. It’s something different at Kempinski: an inside elegance, an unforgettable style, an old classic way of romantic travel and living.

2. Donatello Hotel. A little bit of Italian spirit in the heart of Dubai. And a budget solution for your journey.

3. The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. Beyond the best beds in the world, it's the willingness and the ability of these people to live the life we all dream of. A life full of acceptance, kindness, peace, joy, and frankness. They have already made a step forward.

What to eat:

1. The best pizza in town, at Bab Al Yam. And you can see the chefs at work.

2. The most authentic Levantine cuisine at Olea Restaurant. The lamb chops are melting in your mouth!

3. Try a Friday Fiesta Brunch at Salero with paella and a free flow of drinks. And, of course, with an authentic Spanish guitar music and a very happy crowd.

4. Eat two portions of Bomboloni, at Le Cirque. First, you will feel the fried dough balls with mascarpone and coffee. Second, you will taste the subtle cardamom on the top. It's an unforgettable experience!

Other ideas:

Beyond the elegance, the futuristic style, and the abundance of possibilities, I’ve found something very heart-warming in Dubai: diversity, power, kindness, joy, stories, and people so smart and loving, that I wanted to stay there forever.

I’ve met people from Philippines, UAE, Zimbabwe, UK, USA and other countries - working together, smiling, being happy. They were not just welcoming, or doing their jobs. They are genuinely good people, good friends, telling me their intimate stories, having smart, warm conversations that melted my heart.

This is the world of my dreams. The diversity, the good will, the kindness, the openness of the spirit.

Thank you, Dubai, for teaching me great lessons!