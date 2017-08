Aaron Carter And Girlfriend Madison Parker Break Up

Raven-Symone

Raven-Symone came out via Twitter in early August 2013 after long-term speculation surrounding her sexuality. I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you— Raven-Symonè (@MissRavenSymone) August 2, 2013 Raven-Symone confirmed the subtle coming out by retweeting her followers' congratulatory tweets. In a statement to E! News , the actress said: "I am very happy that gay marriage is opening up around the country and is being accepted. I was excited to hear today that more states legalized gay marriage. I, however am not currently getting married, but it is great to know I can now, should I wish to."