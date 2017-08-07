QUEER VOICES
08/07/2017 06:31 am ET

Aaron Carter And Girlfriend Madison Parker Break Up

The singer recently made a public revelation about his sexuality.

By Ron Dicker

Singer Aaron Carter and photographer girlfriend Madison Parker have broken up ― the news emerging shortly after Carter bared his soul about his sexuality on Twitter.

A rep for the singer confirmed the news, which was reported by Entertainment Tonight.

 “Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly,” the rep said in a statement. “It was a mutual decision and Aaron’s personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music.”

The pair reportedly met on Instagram and began dating last year.

Carter had recently told ET he wanted to marry Parker and start a family.

The timing of the split became more noteworthy after the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer took to social media late Saturday to declare that as a teen he “started to find boys and girls attractive.” 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Understated Celebrity Coming Out Stories
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Aaron Carter Aaron's Party
Subscribe to the Queer Voices email.
Get all of the queer news that matters to you.
Aaron Carter And Girlfriend Madison Parker Break Up

CONVERSATIONS