Aaron Carter And Girlfriend Madison Parker Break Up

Singer Aaron Carter and photographer girlfriend Madison Parker have broken up ― the news emerging shortly after Carter bared his soul about his sexuality on Twitter.

A rep for the singer confirmed the news, which was reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly,” the rep said in a statement. “It was a mutual decision and Aaron’s personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music.”

The pair reportedly met on Instagram and began dating last year.

Carter had recently told ET he wanted to marry Parker and start a family.