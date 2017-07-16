Aaron Carter Arrested For Alleged DUI And Drug Possession In Georgia

CNN reports that musician Aaron Carter was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

According to the outlet, the singer was detained Saturday evening and is facing several misdemeanor charges, including DUI, possession of less than 1 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. TMZ reports that Carter refused to submit for testing for suspected DUI.

Carter’s girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the vehicle and was charged with obstruction and two drug-related charges.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Madison Parker and Aaron Carter in Las Vegas in April.

Hours before Carter’s arrest, a message appeared from his Twitter account informing fans that, due to “transportation issues,” the singer would not be able to make a scheduled performance in Kansas City.

In 2016, Carter opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his monthlong stay at the Betty Ford Center in 2011, dismissing “misconceptions” that “I’m a meth head, or I’m a crackhead, or I’m a drug addict.”