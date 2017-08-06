Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality In Emotional Twitter Post

Aaron Carter said he felt like “a weight and a burden” had been lifted as he opened up about his sexuality publicly for the first time late Saturday.

In an emotional post on Twitter, the pop star revealed he “started to find boys and girls attractive” as a teen, and had “an experience with a male” who he “worked with and grew up with.”

Read the note in full below.

It should be noted that the 29-year-old brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter did not use the words “gay” or “bisexual” in his tweet.

He concluded the passage with a quote he attributed to singer-songwriter Boy George, who is gay: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

It’s been a challenging year for Carter, who is best known for his infectious 2000 single, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” In July, the star was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession.

Carter, who has been frank about his struggles with depression, substance abuse and eating disorders in the past, has since returned to the concert stage as part of a national tour. His next performance is slated for Aug. 10 in Brandon, Florida.