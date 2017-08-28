Flood Survivor Finally Lets His Dad Know He’s Alive In Powerful Video

Aaron Mitchell of Aransas Pass, Texas, was flooded out of his trailer during Hurricane Harvey.

In desperation, he walked 12 miles in the dark to his father’s house in Rockport with his only remaining possessions ― the clothes on his back.

Unfortunately, his dad wasn’t home, but CNN was on the scene.

“I lost everything,” Mitchell told the outlet, looking clearly distressed. “It wiped me out. This is my first hurricane, and I’m scared.”

Mitchell said the storm made him feel like he was in the “Wizard of Oz” and told CNN that there’s been no call service since Thursday or Friday.

“If my mom and dad is watching, I’m okay,” he said to the camera, choking back tears.

CNN crew members were able to use a satellite phone to help Mitchell locate his dad, and not long after, the two shared an emotional moment on the phone.

“Dad, I love you,” Mitchell said, crying.

CNN reports that after Mitchell got off the phone, he got on a bus to Austin, where his father is.

On Friday evening, Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas, and was eventually downgraded to a tropical storm. It shattered several rainfall records by dumping over 30 inches of rain and left at least 300,000 people without power, as well as a colossal amount of damage in its wake.