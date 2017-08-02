Aaron Paul's Look Of Catwalk Confusion Becomes A Brilliant Fashion Meme

This old photograph of Aaron Paul is the gift that keeps on giving.

The snap of the actor looking slightly confused on the front row of a London fashion show first went viral in 2012.

But on Tuesday, it began trending all over again — as Reddit users competed to turn it into the funniest meme.

Via an epic Photoshop Battle, they reimagined Paul at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and sat on the Iron Throne.

His “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston also made several appearances in the guise of his character in the hit show, drug kingpin Walter White.

The competition ended up capturing the attention of Paul himself, who shared one of the funniest efforts to Instagram:

