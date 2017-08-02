WEIRD NEWS
08/02/2017 09:35 am ET

Aaron Paul's Look Of Catwalk Confusion Becomes A Brilliant Fashion Meme

Yeah fashion!

By Lee Moran

This old photograph of Aaron Paul is the gift that keeps on giving.

The snap of the actor looking slightly confused on the front row of a London fashion show first went viral in 2012.

But on Tuesday, it began trending all over again — as Reddit users competed to turn it into the funniest meme.

View post on imgur.com

Via an epic Photoshop Battle, they reimagined Paul at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and sat on the Iron Throne.

His “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston also made several appearances in the guise of his character in the hit show, drug kingpin Walter White.

The competition ended up capturing the attention of Paul himself, who shared one of the funniest efforts to Instagram:

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Check out some of the other hilarious responses below:

We all feel you Jesse
View post on imgur.com
PSBattle: Aaron Paul fashion show
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Wrong Show
View post on imgur.com
We don't get it...

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Fashion Style 'Breaking Bad' Bryan Cranston
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
Aaron Paul's Look Of Catwalk Confusion Becomes A Brilliant Fashion Meme

CONVERSATIONS