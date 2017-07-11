The idea for AB FAB, the hugely popular BBC TV series about 2 heavy-drinking, drug-abusing women, first came to Jennifer Saunders (Edina) when she developed a touring show with her longtime friend Dawn French (the Vicar of Dibley) called "Modern Mother and Daughter."

Ab Fab first aired on 12 November 1992 on BBC TV in the UK. Edina "Eddy" Monsoon (Saunders) and Patricia "Patsy" Stone (Lumley) and produced by Jon Plowman, is a comedy series that tells the story of two high-powered career women on the London fashion scene. Eddy owns a PR company, while Patsy holds a a position requiring little or no work but gives her status and financial benefit at a top British fashion magazine. The two women use their “in your face” wealth to indulge in alcohol, and psychoactive drugs, to try to maintain their youth and recapture their glory days as ravers in Swinging London. The partnership is largely driven by Patsy, who is both co-dependent and enabler to Eddy. Their lifestyle inevitably leads to a variety of personal crises, which are invariably resolved by Eddy's daughter, Saffron (Saffy) Monsoon (Julia Sawalha),whose constant involvement in their exploits has left her increasingly bitter and cynical,and fed up with always having to be the adult in the room.

The series also stars June Whitfield as Edina's sarcastic and thieving Mother. She plays the “oh so boring” grand-mom who is always over at Eddy’s house cleaning, and insisting on cooking anything that clucks. Eddy and her Mom have an (understandably) tense relationship, disagreeing on virtually everything. Also recurring characters in the Monsoon basement kitchen (the main set for the show) are Eddy’s two ex-husbands Marshall (Christopher Ryan) and Justin (Christopher Malcolm), and their respective new partners, Bo (Mo Gaffney), and the cryptic Oliver (Gary Beadle). Bubble (Jane Horrocks), plays Edina's brainless but lovable personal assistant. Bubble hails from the north of England (Lancashire) and has an unusual and hilarious accent, a unique dress sense and a wonderfully childlike outlook and attitude towards business and life in general.

AB FAB evolved from a French & Saunders sketch called "Modern Mother and Daughter" which starred Saunders as the mother (named 'Adrianna') and Dawn French as the daughter, named Saffron. Dawn French only appeared once in the actual TV series in a cameo role in season one in The Magazine episode.

Joanna Lumley the disreputable Patsy Stone and ne’er do well confidant and drinking buddy of Eddy, was born 71 years ago in Kashmir India to British parents James and Thyra Lumley. She was educated at The Convent of Our Lady School and afterwards attended the Lucie Clayton Finishing School after being turned down by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (R.A.D.A.) at the age of 16. Initially she became a model doing print and TV ads in England, and then gravitated to film work as her face became better known. She specialized in playing upper class parts, using her upper class background to her advantage and secured a part as a Bond girl in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, where she had 2 lines. She acted in a number of other films including becoming Purdey in The New Avengers, a revival of the secret agent series The Avengers in 1976. 16 years later after a string of successful films Lumley's career was boosted even more by her portrayal of the louche, selfish and frequently drunk fashion director Patsy Stone, the last of a string of children born to an aging bohemian mother in Paris in the BBC comedy television hit series AB FAB. The part of Patsy is a perfect fit for this brilliant comedienne.

The show has had an extended and sporadic run. The first three series were broadcast on the BBC from 1992 to 1995, followed by a series finale in the form of a two-part television film entitled The Last Shout in 1996. AB FAB is ranked as the 17th greatest British TV show of all time by the British Film Institute.

In 2016 Saunders wrote Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. It was directed by Mandie Fletcher and was based on the popular TV show. It starred Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha, June Whitfield and Jane Horrocks. Of note Julia Sawalha, the hitherto straight-laced Saffy sings Janis Ian’s At 17 to a nightclub full of tearful drag queens.

If you’ve ever had a day with too many rules, too many “have to’s” and you need a dose of irreverent........... then AB FAB is the perfect evening cocktail. “Have that on me Duchess.”