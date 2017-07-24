Abercrombie & Fitch Leverages Tmall to Expand Business in Chinese Market

Xu Wei

(Yicai Global) July 24 -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] is eyeing Chinese buyers to help revive the brand which still enjoys a good reputation in the country.

The retailer said yesterday that it will offer Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids products on the Tmall of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. [NYSE:BABA] starting July 26. Tmall, China’s largest online marketplace, has carried the Hollister brand -- which targets teenagers -- since 2014.

Tmall will help A&F expand its client base in China as not everyone has access to its 10 eponymous stores and one kids apparel outlet in the country. This is critical for A&F, which is facing an industry-wide slowdown in the US.

“Abercrombie is an iconic global brand that consumers, both on our platform and in China, have sought out for some time,” Jessica Liu, president of Tmall Fashion, said in the announcement.

Founded in 1892 in New York, Abercrombie & Fitch is a US casual apparel brand and one of the most popular apparel brands in the country.