Abhidhamma Day 2017 🌹🍃
There was a day so long ago
auspicious and so grand
and celebrated every year
through many Buddhist lands 🍃...
A humble genuine offering
of lights and joyous deeds
commemorating teachings of
the 'Mindful' Buddhist seeds 🍃...
For many hundred years ago
a journey Buddha made
was soon to be so widely known
as ‘Abhidhamma Day’ 🍃...
Lord Buddha wished to pay respects
to pay a debt he had
to his mother who gave birth to him and
after seven days had passed 🍃...
Then born again in heavens
thus he traveled all the way
to teach her what he came to know
and much he had to say 🍃...
The teachings of our 'Mental States'
the 'Power of our Minds'
how proper thinking leads us
to ‘be humble’ to ‘be kind’ 🍃...
The way our 'Mental Factors' rule
the way we live our lives
through knowing all these different modes
we tend to fail or thrive 🍃...
How through this knowledge we can see
how 'Thoughts Create Our Worlds'
and thus by watching all these states
our Minds find some control 🍃...
We learn to tame these different thoughts
by watching how they 'Be'
no longer 'they' control our lives
as soon we learn to see 🍃...
And through such acts we find much 'Peace'
much 'Joy' to live and grow
to build upon our 'Wisdom' vast
to slowly come to know 🍃...
And having done the greatest deed
of paying such a debt
the Buddha thus returned to earth
as Celebrations set 🍃...
Three stairways put up side by side
he walked the middle path
on either side the Devas
and the Brahmans filled the gaps 🍃...
The Humans greeted Lord Buddha
whilst watching from below
with Hope and Joy and renewed Faith
With Happiness in tow 🍃...
And then the moon shown oh so bright
the lanterns and the lights
so beautifully they glowed and
how so wonderful a sight 🍃...
Thus to this day we celebrate
so precious of a day
commemorating lessons learnt
and debts we all must pay 🍃...
To all those who are here and gone
'Buddha' 'Dhamma' 'Sangha'
our 'Parents' who gave birth to us
Our 'Teachers' near and far 🍃...
And asking for forgiveness
from past ignorance thus shown
be Mental, Verbal, Physical
for then we had not known 🍃...
Then 'Pay Respects' deep from within
much 'Gratitude' in kind
for guiding us on how to live
by knowing this- 'Our Mind' 🍃...
Soe Moe Lwin
10:25 am
05/10/2017
