SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor
I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

ABHIDHAMMA DAY 2017

10/05/2017 04:22 am ET

Abhidhamma Day 2017 🌹🍃

______________________________

There was a day so long ago

auspicious and so grand 

and celebrated every year 

through many Buddhist lands 🍃...

A humble genuine offering 

of lights and joyous deeds 

commemorating teachings of 

the 'Mindful' Buddhist seeds 🍃...

For many hundred years ago 

a journey Buddha made 

was soon to be so widely known  

as ‘Abhidhamma Day’ 🍃...

Lord Buddha wished to pay respects 

to pay a debt he had 

to his mother who gave birth to him and

after seven days had passed 🍃...

Then born again in heavens 

thus he traveled all the way 

to teach her what he came to know 

and much he had to say 🍃...

The teachings of our 'Mental States' 

the 'Power of our Minds'

how proper thinking leads us 

to ‘be humble’ to ‘be kind’ 🍃...

The way our 'Mental Factors' rule 

the way we live our lives 

through knowing all these different modes 

we tend to fail or thrive 🍃...

How through this knowledge we can see 

how 'Thoughts Create Our Worlds'

and thus by watching all these states 

our Minds find some control 🍃...

We learn to tame these different thoughts 

by watching how they 'Be'

no longer 'they' control our lives 

as soon we learn to see 🍃...

And through such acts we find much 'Peace' 

much 'Joy' to live and grow 

to build upon our 'Wisdom' vast 

to slowly come to know 🍃...

And having done the greatest deed 

of paying such a debt 

the Buddha thus returned to earth 

as Celebrations set 🍃...

Three stairways put up side by side 

he walked the middle path 

on either side the Devas

and the Brahmans filled the gaps 🍃...

The Humans greeted Lord Buddha 

whilst watching from below 

with Hope and Joy and renewed Faith 

With Happiness in tow 🍃...

And then the moon shown oh so bright 

the lanterns and the lights 

so beautifully they glowed and 

how so wonderful a sight 🍃...

Thus to this day we celebrate 

so precious of a day 

commemorating lessons learnt 

and debts we all must pay 🍃...

To all those who are here and gone 

'Buddha' 'Dhamma' 'Sangha' 

our 'Parents' who gave birth to us

Our 'Teachers' near and far 🍃...

And asking for forgiveness 

from past ignorance thus shown 

be Mental, Verbal, Physical 

for then we had not known 🍃...

Then 'Pay Respects' deep from within 

much 'Gratitude' in kind 

for guiding us on how to live 

by knowing this- 'Our Mind' 🍃...

_________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin 

10:25 am 

05/10/2017

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
ABHIDHAMMA DAY 2017

CONVERSATIONS