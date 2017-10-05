Abhidhamma Day 2017 🌹🍃

______________________________

There was a day so long ago

auspicious and so grand

and celebrated every year

through many Buddhist lands 🍃...

A humble genuine offering

of lights and joyous deeds

commemorating teachings of

the 'Mindful' Buddhist seeds 🍃...

For many hundred years ago

a journey Buddha made

was soon to be so widely known

as ‘Abhidhamma Day’ 🍃...

Lord Buddha wished to pay respects

to pay a debt he had

to his mother who gave birth to him and

after seven days had passed 🍃...

Then born again in heavens

thus he traveled all the way

to teach her what he came to know

and much he had to say 🍃...

The teachings of our 'Mental States'

the 'Power of our Minds'

how proper thinking leads us

to ‘be humble’ to ‘be kind’ 🍃...

The way our 'Mental Factors' rule

the way we live our lives

through knowing all these different modes

we tend to fail or thrive 🍃...

How through this knowledge we can see

how 'Thoughts Create Our Worlds'

and thus by watching all these states

our Minds find some control 🍃...

We learn to tame these different thoughts

by watching how they 'Be'

no longer 'they' control our lives

as soon we learn to see 🍃...

And through such acts we find much 'Peace'

much 'Joy' to live and grow

to build upon our 'Wisdom' vast

to slowly come to know 🍃...

And having done the greatest deed

of paying such a debt

the Buddha thus returned to earth

as Celebrations set 🍃...

Three stairways put up side by side

he walked the middle path

on either side the Devas

and the Brahmans filled the gaps 🍃...

The Humans greeted Lord Buddha

whilst watching from below

with Hope and Joy and renewed Faith

With Happiness in tow 🍃...

And then the moon shown oh so bright

the lanterns and the lights

so beautifully they glowed and

how so wonderful a sight 🍃...

Thus to this day we celebrate

so precious of a day

commemorating lessons learnt

and debts we all must pay 🍃...

To all those who are here and gone

'Buddha' 'Dhamma' 'Sangha'

our 'Parents' who gave birth to us

Our 'Teachers' near and far 🍃...

And asking for forgiveness

from past ignorance thus shown

be Mental, Verbal, Physical

for then we had not known 🍃...

Then 'Pay Respects' deep from within

much 'Gratitude' in kind

for guiding us on how to live

by knowing this- 'Our Mind' 🍃...

_________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin

10:25 am