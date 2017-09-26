"About kids, brain chemistry, development & drugs"

Our Angels at Risk message to kids and parents is really simple and true. Pay attention early on. It may come as a surprise, but even the smallest of things can have the biggest impact.

We know so little about the brain but what we do know is that brain chemistry is always dicey, indefinable, and for sure unpredictable. Apart from the usual suspects, such as brain mapping, MRI’s, psychological testing, understanding neurotransmitters, reading books, and all good guesses, we don’t really know that much at all.

What we can practice is emotional intelligence, a combination of heart and intellect.

Our message from Angels at Risk is prevention, it is to simply honor the sensitivity, unprotected, and unguarded state of affairs in kid and teenage brain development and to know 3 things; 1.The vulnerability of the brain, 2. That everyday life creates an imbalance and disparity on top of that vulnerability, and 3. If you throw drugs on top of that then it’s almost impossible to know what the outcome could be.

In January of 2002, a long time ago, on a PBS/Frontline Special about the teenage brain there was one of the most valuable, viable, and descriptive statements that I have heard still to this day about the neuroscience and neurodevelopment of the teenage brain. There are 2 critical times for brain development; 1. Birth and 2. The teenage years.

If anyone could hold the image of a baby being born and an infant’s life maybe when they are looking at a teenager they would remember how fragile they are.

