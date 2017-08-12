About The Calling That Is Your Life...

How can something you’re able to hear so clearly also be completely deafening at the same time?

How can there be a tug of war of voices going on in your mind that are each pulling you in the opposite direction…even when you know one is “good” and the other is “bad?”

Ironically, the answers to these two questions are the same.

And the funny thing is…

Even though you’ll say at first that you don’t have the answer…you do and you’ve had it all along.

What this is all about is your calling in life…and yes you do have one.

The question is…what is it?

And if you don’t know, the other question is…how do you go about finding out?

The way you go about finding out is to just ask yourself, “What do I love doing most”…”What is it that I can’t wait to get up in the morning and do”…”What is it that I can do all day and night?”

Yes, I know these may sound like basic questions but they work when you take the time to answer them…especially when “feel” and don’t “think.”

It’s all about “feeling” what your calling in life is…

Because in that “feeling” is who you really are.

Another way of saying it is…

Your calling in life represents the truth of who you are.

In fact, this is also another way of realizing what your calling is, even if you don’t know at first.

For example…

If you’re a stay at home mom you’ll most likely tell people, “I’m a mom”, “I’m a parent of two children”, or something similar. This is how you’re likely to identify yourself because it’s who you are…and of course being a stay at home mom serves an incredibly important purpose to the world.

Look at someone like Rose Kennedy. Her calling in life, as she put it, was to raise a family of world leaders…which she ended up doing.

So whatever your calling in life is, just know that it is vitally important to the world, as long as it serves others and humanity.

It creates a “ripple effect” that also helps others realize the truth of who they are.

The bottom line is…

You know what your calling in life is…even if at first you say you don’t.

Because the only way you can say you don’t know is if you’re comparing it to what it actually is.

And even if you have those tug of war of voices in your head pulling you in opposite directions…just know that each of those “good” and so called “bad” voices are getting you to discover what you already know…the truth of who you are.

In fact…

The “good” voice is actually your voice. It’s what comes from your heart. It’s soul driven.

The so called “bad” voice…the one that has the doubts and uncertainties is nothing more than what everyone else says you “should”, “have to”, “got to”, and are “supposed” to be doing.

That’s not you.

What is you…is the gift you’ve been given. The gift of contributing tremendous amounts of value to the world through the uniqueness of who you are.

It’s your calling in life.

And it’s what makes up the special person you are.