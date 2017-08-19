ABQ WEST-SIDE STORY OF LOVE (AND HATE) II: MY HOA NIGHTMARE

In June, 2007, everything was going right for my wife and me. We were healthy, I had a good job that paid well, and I was running long races – that is, until one evening I stepped ten feet out the front door of our Boulder, Colorado, home just as a micro-burst (a localized tornado) demolished a huge cottonwood tree under which I was walking. I was lucky in that I didn’t die, but was unlucky in that I had suffered a severe Traumatic Brain Injury after which I was never to work for pay or run long distance races again; and after moving to Albuquerque, I became a care-giver for my wife of almost fifty years who suffers from the extensive stress due to my accident, a stroke in 2016, and three falls. I started volunteering at the New Mexico Brain Injury Alliance, I soon came in close contact with numerous (the vast majority of) TBI survivors who weren’t so lucky: some of their spouses, children, and parents had abandoned them straight-away; some had lost everything as a result of their accident; many others were mired in clinical depression and feelings of hopelessness. After nearly ten years, in many ways I had gotten back on my feet. But I wasn’t out of the woods yet, I was to learn this year. Let me tell you about it:

In February of this year, I received a bill from our Bosque Montano Home Owners Association management company Sentry Management for $440.83 that included $200 for quarterly dues plus charges of $239.74 for "Returned Check Fees" and "Non-sufficient Fund fees,” which I challenged in writing for the following reason:

In December, 2016, our bank, Nusenda Credit Union, which also holds our mortgage and of which I have been a member in good standing since 2009, made an accounting error to which they admitted regarding an extra mortgage payment that I had mistakenly sent in for that month due to my cognitive dysfunction. It caused my account to be overdrawn in January and February, including three (repeated) attempted HOA payments. Nusenda had also charged me $35 for each of those attempted payments, plus many others.

When I brought this error to Nusenda’s attention, they quickly admitted the error and refunded me $550 of late fees and NSF assessments for January and February. I was so thankful for their compassion, not only to a member, but to one whose disability played a role. However, I was toI learn that just as there are two types of individuals in America these days with regards to attitudes and behaviors towards people who are vulnerable, there are also organizations that, unlike my Credit Union, operate without forgiveness or understanding. How true that was when I approached both the HOA management company (that does the billing) and the Bosque Montano Board of Directors (three of our neighbors) to please reverse the fees of nearly $300 that they had passed on to us because the HOA’s bank had charged the HOA for my unforced banking error.To confirm what I had said, I provided them with the name and contact information of the Nusenda officer who helped me.

The Sentry HOA manager replied this way:

Please understand that the Association is simply stating that this was not on error on the part of the Association or the Management Company and the Associations bank had to cover and pay for these costs and this amount needs to be recovered back to the Association. Please remember that you stated that the reason behind this issue arose due to the fact that you mistakenly wrote these checks from a check book and account that you had closed and therefore are responsible for the mistake. Please let me know if you have any other questions or concerns. The Board is unable to waive the costs of the NSF fees. Thank you.

To which I replied:

For the record, you wrote: "you stated that the reason behind this issue arose due to the fact that you mistakenly wrote these checks from a check book and account that you had closed and therefore are responsible for the mistake." I never said that. That is not true.

My mistaken understanding of the dispute was that Nusenda had charged the HOA those disputed bank fees, but of course it was actually the HOA's bank that had called in those fees. So I was advised to write a letter to the bank that billed you with my explanation and to ask it to waive those charges. I would very much like to do that. So, please email me the name of the HOA's bank, a contact person there, and his/her email address. Know that I will cc all of you on my email, as well as their reply.

To which HOA Manager X replied:

So that Board agreed that it is fine to give the name of the bank. It is Union Bank. However, I do not have an exact contact person as we do not deal with the bank but our corporate office does. You are more than welcome to contact Union Bank, however I do not believe that they will speak with you or give you any information as you are not an authorized holder on the account. Please let me know if you have any other questions. I think that you should contact them and I am sure that they would be able to direct you. Our corporate office is located in Longwood, FL. Thank you and good luck.

I mined the Internet to find a contact person at Union Bank and sent the following letter to a person at the Corporate Social Responsibility Division of Union Bank

I am requesting your assistance in solving a billing challenge I have with one of your clients, The Sentry Community Association Management Company, which manages the HOA in which I live, Bosque Montano in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and whose corporate office is in Longwood, Florida.

This past February, I received a statement from Sentry for $440.83 including charges of $239.74 for "returned check fees" and "Non-sufficient Fund" fees which I challenged for the following reason:

In December, 2016, my bank, Nusenda Credit Union, which also holds my mortgage and of which I have been a member in good standing since I moved to Albuquerque seven years ago (after a sustaining a TBI from which I am still recovering), made a mistake to which they admitted regarding an extra mortgage payment that I had mistakenly sent in for that month. It caused my account to be overdrawn in January and February, including three attmpted HOA payments. The credit union had also charged me $35 for each of those attempted payments, plus others.

When I brought this banking error to Nusenda’s attention, they admitted the error and refunded to me approximately $550 of late fees and NSF assessments for January and February. I asked that the HOA do the same regarding the three $35” returned check” fees; two $66 “NSF Fees”; and a $2.74 “Assessment Interest Charge. To confirm what I am communicating, you may contact the Nusenda officer that helped me in this matter, Bee Ap, and her email is nap@nusenda.org and phone number is 505-872-5291.

When I explained this to our local Sentry Community Association Manager Geraldine Pearman (Phone# 505-323-7600 ext 58503) and the HOA Board of Directors, they said because they had been billed by Union Bank for my late and NSF fees, they said that they could not and would not refund the fees. So, based on what I have told you, would Union Bank kindly reverse the outstanding charges of approximately $239.74 to Sentry Management, so that Sentry does the same for me, as Nusenda had done?

I was feeling good, especially after receiving this and a follow-up call from this officer:

Thank you for writing to Union Bank. We are in receipt of your email addressed to Ms. EIley Matthews, Corporate Social Responsibility, which was received on July 28, 2017. I am responding to you on behalf of the Customer Advocate Team and I appreciate your patience while waiting for a reply. Currently, I am reviewing the issues you raised in your email. If you have any questions in the meantime, please feel free to contact me directly at (714) 985-2098.

This was the second bank that showed compassion and concern for a disabled person! I was in a cheerful mood, optimistic that someone has finally come to my assistance in my time of need, that I would finally find a solution. That is, until I received this email from the HOA Manager on August 16 that delivered the coups de gras of my post-TBI nightmare:

I am sending this email to inform you that the Sentry Corporate Office received a copy of the letter that you had sent to Union Bank. Sentry informed me that the NSF charges are not from Union Bank but from Sentry Management and there should be no more correspondence from you sent to Union Bank. The Board had a Board Meeting on Tuesday August 8, 2017 and the Boards decision that the charges will remain on your account and as the homeowner you are responsible for these charges of $105 NSF Fees (3) and a monthly assessment of $66 that was not paid due to this issue. The Board also agreed that any interest that has been charged to the account due to this issue will be waived once the payment has been received and the account is brought current no later than October 31, 2017. Please let me know if you have any other questions. Thank you.

Unbelievable! “Thank you” for what,?

For allowing three of my neighbors to turn their backs on me, after two separate banks provided help?

For allowing the Board of Directors to notify me that a lien is being put on my house?

For nor raising a stink because the Board never asked me to meet in person to try to settle this dispute?

Factoids

Bosque Montano HOA collects approximately $32,000 in annual fees from the home-owners therein. My ISF amount due is of that is less than 1% of that revenue.

When the subject of board misconduct comes up, people always advise diplomatic and political solutions. Talk to them. Negotiate. Remove them from office.But in small associations, it is very easy for a few individuals to get a lock on political power--relying on personal loyalties, favor exchanges, apathy, timidity and a measure of intimidation. Where political solutions are impossible--because the board controls too many votes--and negotiation is futile--because the board stonewalls or retaliates--litigation may be the only recourse to address rampant board misconduct. (HOAtalk.com)

More than 1.4 million TBIs occur in the United States each year.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important public health problem in the United States. Because the problems that result from TBI, such as those of thinking and memory, are often not visible, and because awareness about TBI among the general public is limited, it is frequently referred to as the “silent epidemic.

According to a Querencia Green poll, our neighborhood shows an extremely low level of “neighborliness” or “cooperative culture .” From the Querencia web site:

Human beings are social animals, and neighbors provide opportunities and challenges. The first poll on this blog asked about the types of connections people have with neighbors. Out of 28 responses, one out of five talks with their neighbors on a regular basis, and a few more are sharing goods. Fewer people are exchanging phone numbers or working together on home projects.

The foundation of neighborliness is set when people connect with each other, whether out of necessity or desire. A woman moved into a house outside of Albuquerque and, in the spirit of neighborliness, introduced herself to a nearby resident, who was a younger man. He told her “We don’t neighbor.”