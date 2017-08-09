Accelerate Your Healthcare Career. Become a Change Catalyst.

In the midst of the rapidly changing healthcare environment it can be tempting to sit on the sidelines until the constant storm of new payment models, penalties, tech innovations, regs, and provider mergers calms down. However, if you take this approach the risk is that not only will your business stagnate, your career will also. Instead of being viewed as a strategic thinker and forward-focused, you’ll be perceived as someone unequipped to handle uncertainty and the complexities of a leadership role.

As a management consultant, I focus on developing and leading strategic change initiatives for clients, and I see this frequently. Those who resist implementing new systems, testing cutting edge technology, and piloting new operations processes get silently branded by colleagues as being excessively risk-averse. Laggards even. Too harsh? Perhaps. But to be successful in the current healthcare ecosystem, companies can’t afford to sit still while competitors are taking moderate risks that lead to cost savings, operations efficiencies, and quality gains.

Without embracing change, your career trajectory will lose momentum. Peers will latch on to innovations that deliver value to your business and will then be heralded as change leaders positioned for c-suite roles.

However, if your natural tendency is to resist uncertainty, the upside is that the ability to navigate change is a muscle that can get stronger with use. It might feel uncomfortable at first, but becoming a change catalyst is not complex.

To become a change catalyst:

1. Encourage Creativity

Change catalysts understand that innovation requires a shift in thinking. Yesterday’s status quo is no longer. With regulatory changes, for instance, the rules of the game in healthcare change also. The case in point for this is CMMI (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation). The government is providing grant funding, regulatory waivers, and new payment models for those who are willing to think creatively about changing their operations and assuming some risk in exchange for the potential for financial payouts.

2. Allow Yourself to Fail

Failure is inevitable for everyone. The difference between change catalysts and resisters is that the catalysts give themselves margin to fail. The resisters are so afraid of the prospect of failure and imperfection that they never take a chance on opportunities that could lead to significant value to their companies. The net result is that they preclude themselves from any chance to win.

3. Take Small Risks

Even though catalysts allow themselves to fail, they don’t take excessive, reckless risks. Rather, they take calculated, strategic risks where they can afford to fail. In practice, this looks like recommending that a business run a single test case as opposed to a full-scale pilot. Although the intent of pilot programs is to assess a potential solution in an affordable way, healthcare pilots can easily end up costing millions of dollars depending on the scale. Change catalysts understand that they can do a low-risk litmus test in a micro-market before advocating for a bigger change in a higher risk setting. This increases their chances of success and ability to be seen as a change leader.

4. Ask ‘How Can We Make This Work?’

I frequently use this question with change-resistant clients. When dealing with a client employee who consistently brings up all possible reasons why an initiative will not be successful, I turn the tables and ask ‘How can we make this work?’. Instantly the conversation shifts away from the trepidation of failure and into the realm of possibilities.