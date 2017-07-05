Accepting the Reality of North Korea

North Korea’s unanticipated rapid development of both nuclear capacity and the ability to deliver nuclear weapons with an ICBM missile is presenting the Trump administration with one of its hardest policy decisions to date. Trump, unsurprisingly, depending on whether he was a citizen, a candidate, or President indicated radically different approaches to a nuclear North Korea.

In his book “The America We Deserve” Trump wrote, “......I don’t think anyone is going to accuse me of tiptoeing through the issue……Who else in public life has called for a pre-emptive strike of North Korea?” During the republican Presidential campaign debates he said, “ I deal with the Chinese all of the time…. I would get on with China. Let China solve that problem…”As President he has turned to China for assistance, and in June said, ”While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi and China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China has tried.” On July 3rd after the successful ICBM the President said, “ Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all.”

The reoccurring present theme seems to be that Trump is looking for China to solve the problem. As he heads to the G20 meeting the United States representative has called for a meeting of the Security Council July 5th.

While one can always hope that diplomatic maneuvers, sanctions, and movement of military assets can help to elevate the threat, the reality is that they are unlikely to succeed. They have not succeeded for simple reasons. China has no self- interest in stopping North Korea to make America feel safer. China has American allies Japan and South Korea near its borders. It does not want North Korea to be less of an anti-America country. China is presently head of the Security Council. They will not allow any actions that will reduce North Korea’s threat to the West. Look at a map. North Korea is on its border. America is thousands of miles away. American Allies Japan and South Korea are not a comfort to the Chinese. While South Korea and Japan don’t have any nuclear weapons, as far as the Chinese are concerned, the nuclear umbrella of America is the same as those countries possessing nuclear weapons.

China has not forgotten that when Mao began testing and developed nuclear weapons, the United States (both Presidents: JFK and Lyndon Johnson) were strongly opposed. Chairman Mao while not as bombastic or as outright mocking of the United States as Kim Jong-un, certainly was viewed as a dangerous leader of China. The world has come to accept China as a nuclear power.