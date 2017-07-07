ARTS & CULTURE
People On The Internet Are Collecting Photos That Look Straight Out Of Wes Anderson Films

Life imitating incredibly symmetrical art.

If you’ve ever seen a film by the 48-year-old Anderson, you’ll know that the component parts of one his films are unmistakable.

The collective genius of the internet has once again worked its magic. A group of Reddit users have gone about collecting a series of photographs that are not from a Wes Anderson film, but might as well be.

If you’ve ever seen a film by the 48-year-old Anderson, you’ll know that the component parts of one his films are unmistakable, regardless of the project’s theme and characters. There are the eye-popping colors and the strong, well-defined lines. There are the eccentric architectural triumphs and eerie quiet. But most importantly, there are those shots ― the ones that zoom in and out with an almost borderline obsessiveness in their quest for near-perfect, everything-just-so symmetry.

It is a beautiful, signature look ― and apparently one that, every so occasionally, people around the world have stumbled upon in real life too. Hence, “Accidental Wes Anderson,” a brilliant subdivision of Reddit where people are collecting reality’s best attempts at recreating Anderson’s art.

And by the look of things, they’ve done quite a good job over their first couple months in business. We’ve said all we can. Just look at the photos. 

I took this picture of a lighthouse in Húsavík, Iceland. from AccidentalWesAnderson
Sanierung und Erweiterung Stadt-Bad Gotha, Veauthier Architects from AccidentalWesAnderson
Bridge tower in Aalborg, Denmark from AccidentalWesAnderson
metro train in Brussels from AccidentalWesAnderson
Hotel Principe di Savoia, Milan, Italy from AccidentalWesAnderson
Sleepzone Hostel, Galway, Ireland. from AccidentalWesAnderson
Not to get repetitive, but the lighthouses in Iceland really are perfect. This one is from the Westfjords. from AccidentalWesAnderson
Police van in Tianjin, China from AccidentalWesAnderson
Alexanderplatz station - Berlin from AccidentalWesAnderson
Homes in Vietnam from AccidentalWesAnderson
Hotel Metropole, Venice from AccidentalWesAnderson
Pennsylvania Railroad Suburban Station from AccidentalWesAnderson
Milwaukee art museum. from AccidentalWesAnderson
Amalienbad, Vienna from AccidentalWesAnderson
Howth, Ireland from AccidentalWesAnderson
Empty Pool from AccidentalWesAnderson
Dan Sully Photography: Singapore from AccidentalWesAnderson
Hearst Castle Tennis Court, California from AccidentalWesAnderson
House on Spadina Road near my apartment. from AccidentalWesAnderson
Door in Kiev, Ukraine from AccidentalWesAnderson
Tyler Haughey - Ebb Tide, Gold Crest Resort Motel from AccidentalWesAnderson
This North Korean conference room from AccidentalWesAnderson
A beautiful house in Aalborg, Denmark from AccidentalWesAnderson
Store front on the outskirts of Morocco. from AccidentalWesAnderson

