“These are the times that try men’s souls,” Thomas Paine wrote in 1776. He could have written it today.

A mere six months into office, President Donald Trump faces serious allegations of perjury, obstruction of justice, collusion and self-dealing all connected to interactions with Russia. Trump adds fuel to the fire every day when he meets off-book with Vladimir Putin, fires FBI Director Comey because of the Russian investigation, belittles American intelligence agencies and the media, and threatens termination of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Then Trump tweets this weekend that “the U.S. President has the complete power to pardon.” The tweet is reminiscent of President Nixon’s assertion to David Frost in 1977, “Well, when the president does it, that means it is not illegal.”

The tweet has sparked commentary on whether a President has the authority to preemptively pardon individuals including himself. The discussion misses the forest for the trees.

The guiding principle should be that no one is above the law. Aristotle wrote in Politics “Law should govern.” The rule of law means that all citizens are subject to a nation’s laws, including its leaders. The rule of law distinguishes democracies from autocracies and dictatorships. At the Center for Justice and Accountability in San Francisco, we have for 19 years pursued those who flout the rule of law, perpetrating torture and other severe human rights abuses.

Recent history does not bode well for accountability should it be determined that laws have been broken. President Ford pardoned President Nixon to spare the nation from a “prolonged and divisive debate over the propriety of exposing to further punishment and degradation a man who has already paid the unprecedented penalty of relinquishing the highest elective office of the United States.”

President H.W. Bush pardoned Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others for their role in the Iran Contra Affair because “each has a record of long and distinguished service to this country...who… have already paid a price… grossly disproportionate to any misdeeds or errors of judgment they may have committed.” The pardon also took the wind out of any possible criminal inquiry into Bush’s approval of the Iran Contra affair.

If crimes were committed, the public should not countenance President Trump pardoning himself, or resigning and having a then-President Pence offer absolution.

One of President Obama’s failures was not holding accountable those who engaged in or authorized torture under the George W. Bush Administration. Torture, including waterboarding, violates the Geneva Conventions, the Convention Against Torture ratified by President Ronald Reagan, and U.S. law prohibiting torture. By not drawing an emphatic line that torture is illegal by holding those responsible to account, it has emboldened President Trump to assert he would do “hell of a lot worse than waterboarding.” President Trump has rewarded those who are accomplice to torture with plum jobs, including CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel, and Department of Transportation General Counsel nominee Steven Bradbury – one of the authors of the torture memos.

What we are in need of are some heroes who will stand up for principle over party. We need an Army Chief Counsel Joe Welch who asked Congressman Joe McCarthy as he investigated communism in the Army, "At long last, have you left no sense of decency?" We need more John McCains who opposes torture even when the majority in his party condone it. McCain said in 2014, “It's about who we were, who we are and who we aspire to be. It's about how we represent ourselves to the world.”

It is not clear what will result from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Will he seek indictments? Will he hold back in hopes that the political process finds an appropriate resolution? Will he find no wrongdoing, or will the road of culpability fall just short of President Trump? When will the public learn of Mueller’s findings -- soon, as Trump’s first term ends, or after that?