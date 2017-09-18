Only when the fish let go
their dream of having arms
did they grow their magnificent fins.
A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when, though you resisted, you were called to dive in to make your way through.
This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting, 2016 Nautilus Award Winner.
