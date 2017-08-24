ACLU Advocates Removing Confederate Statues After Charlottesville Backlash

WASHINGTON ― The American Civil Liberties Union is hosting an event on Thursday to discuss the history of the Confederate monuments erected across the United States and why communities should come together to remove them.

The one-hour livestreamed talk comes after the ACLU received widespread backlash for its decision to defend white supremacists’ First Amendment right to march in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12.

Hordes of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and armed militiamen arrived at Charlottesville, purportedly to protest the city’s ongoing debate surrounding the removal of a Confederate memorial of Gen. Robert E. Lee. But participants in the rally, dubbed “Unite The Right,” clashed violently with counterprotesters. At least 35 people were injured and three people died ― including 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a neo-Nazi drove his car through a group of anti-racist counterprotesters.

“As we saw in Charlottesville, white supremacy remains pervasive in America … These are monuments to slavery and white supremacy,” reads the event invite. “Removing them from our public spaces is a critical step toward rooting out racial injustice and creating a more inclusive and just society. We need to be informed for this fight, and we can’t build the kind of future we want if we don’t truly understand our past.”

The ACLU is openly re-evaluating its usual hardline stance in defense of the First Amendment after the group convinced a judge to permit the rally to be held at the controversial statue instead of moving it to another location.

The organization has always reviewed things on a case by base basis, but the events in Charlottesville have created an internal conversation about when exactly to step in, said Karthik Ganapathy, a spokesperson for the ACLU.

“The ACLU is always going to be an organization that protects First Amendment rights ― even from those whose speech we find abhorrent,” he told HuffPost. “But that has to square with making sure that we’re not protecting protesters who are likely to get violent.”

The ACLU has been knocked for supporting the free speech of the far-right before. After filing a lawsuit to protect the free speech rights of right-wing blogger Milo Yiannopoulos, activist organization BYP 100 slammed the ACLU in a Facebook post.

“This move by the ACLU Nationwide to defend Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘free speech’ is an endorsement of an attack on the dignity and humanity of Black people. Point blank,” the activist organization said. “This is what happens when you navigate on principle devoid of transformative values and an anti-Black praxis.”

Thursday’s event, however, is focused on pushing civilians to advocate against the removal of Confederate statues and educating people on how politicians, like President Donald Trump, can use the memorials to rewrite history.

While defending his initial remarks about Charlottesville during a Tuesday rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump omitted references he made calling out violence “on many sides.” He said that people were trying to “take away” American culture by pushing for the removal of Confederate monuments on public grounds.

“They’re trying to take away our culture. They’re trying to take away our history,” said Trump, who is not from a former Confederate state. “And our weak leaders, they do it overnight. These things have been there for 150 years, for a hundred years. You go back to a university and it’s gone. Weak, weak people.”

“You’ve got a president who’s out there lying about why these monuments were erected,” said Ganapathy. “He’s claiming that this is about heritage and American history when the reality is ... these monuments were erected to instill fear in specific communities and we want to tell the truth about that.”

ACLU People Power, the branch of the organization hosting the event, was launched in March as a way to mobilize people against Trump’s problematic policies.

“We needed to bring people out and give people something to do and get regular people involved in activism,” he said.

This is not the ACLU’s attempt at damage control, Ganapathy added.

“We’re an organization that’s always going to defend someone’s right to speak ― and it’s not because we like what the Nazis have to say,” he said. “We just don’t want the government to be in charge of what speech it finds acceptable. If we’re not out there saying a Nazi can protest peacefully, it puts the government in a position to decide whether or not to allow protests depending on whether or not you like what the protest is going to be about. We think that’s sort of a dangerous road.”

He emphasized this could lead to officials cracking down on groups whose views are more aligned with the ACLU.

“We have a robust legislative agenda that takes on almost all of what the Nazis stand for,” Ganapathy said, pointing to the organizations legal defense of immigrants and their racial justice programs.

“We’ve been working against what the Nazis stand for for a really long time,” he said. “This is just in keeping with a long history of building a more inclusive society.”