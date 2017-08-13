Across America: The Luxury Northern Route from San Fransisco to New York

If one night Jay Z and Jack Kerouac had a little too much to drink, this road trip would be their lovechild. The journey is prime bucket list material, and best enjoyed over the span of five to seven days, so as to facilitate cameos from famed bakeries and a lot of ad hoc photo taking. The northern route gets less attention and non-truck traffic than the wilder southern alternative, where Nashville, New Orleans and Austin are focal points. Salt Lake City is having its comeuppance, and Chicago is having a resurgence of sorts owing to the musical acts that are proliferating around the country, hailing from the Windy City.

Find a worthy partner, ready the playlist and experience a route that fewer embark on than should.

Start: San Fransisco

Stop 1; Salt Lake City

A classic hotel that hasn’t failed to iterate, Monaco SLC balances golden refinery with the types of things modern travellers desire–whether that be green pressed juices that are available 24/7 on the room service menu, to toothbrushes that are made with 80% recycled plastics.

Publik coffee house for proper avocado toast, or for the more vegetal inclined, the labne covered rosemary toast which is heaped with nothing short of a salad—arugula, radish and on it goes.

Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City

Publik Coffee House

Stop 2; Omaha

Magnolia Hotel bears resemblance to hotels that wouldn’t normally be found in small towns, without the need to compromise on the warmth of mid-western hospitality. Stop in here and it’s a mere skip hop and jump to Old Market, Orpheum Theatre, Henry Doorly Zoo, Omaha Children’s Museum, Holland Performing Arts Center, Joslyn Art Museum and CenturyLink Center.

Magnolia Hotel Monaco

Stop 3; Chicago

The Allegro in Chicago feels like getting to the party at precisely the right time–there are dozens of lively people, the Prosecco is flowing (literally, free from 5-6p everyday), and the rooms are decorated with the type of tasteful decor you’ll want to post many photos of.

Side note on eats* - It would be remiss to not mention the must-try spots around Chicago like Lou Malnati’s deep dish pizza and Portillo’s hotdogs. In addition, attached to the Allegro is 321 Chicago which serves precise but casual Italian (the cauliflower and scallops are unforgettable), and Nini’s Deli in West Town is owned by Juan, a man who will probably leave more of an impact than Chicago itself. The Cafe Con Leche is unmissable.

Allegro Chicago Front Entrance

Daily Coffee Bar in the Lobby of Allegro

Tri-color Cauliflower at 321 Chicago

Stop 4; Cleveland

What the Intercontinental in Cleveland lacks in centrality it makes up for in hyper-convenience being just off the highway and entirely self-serving in facilitates and eating options. It’s also the most well catered to wheelchair access, given proximity to the surrounding hospitals and subsequent patients that frequent the hotel.The club lounge is worth shelling out for to enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails daily, and the restaurant attached (Table 45) serve varied, well executed dishes that, dare we say, actually embody fusion well. Without doubt, the goat’s cheese gnocchi that comes slathered in the most addictive tamari and ginger butter sauce will possibly be the most delicious thing you’ll put in your mouth the whole trip.

Intercontinental Cleveland

Goat Cheese Gnocchi with Tamari and Ginger at Table 45