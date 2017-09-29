A post shared by MaryAnn Kearns (@maryann_kearns) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Today marks the last day of the first-ever Take Your Parent to PE Week, a national movement to help schools provide at least 60 minutes a day of physical education (PE) and before, during and after school physical activity for all of America’s students.

Sponsored by Active Schools, from September 25-29, the national movement encourages schools’ PE programs and teachers to engage parents and encourage families to be physically active at home and in the community.

"The purpose of 'Take Your Parent to PE Week,' #ParentsLovePE, is to introduce physical education programs and teachers to parents so they engage throughout the year,” said Charlene Burgeson, executive director of Active Schools.

“What better way is there for parents to learn about physical education than by seeing it for themselves?"

It's Take Your Parent to PE Wk! Here's our new parent's guide to help 'em get to know your #PE prog! https://t.co/3cTlTtncqo #ParentsLovePE pic.twitter.com/T2YRSzucIy — SHAPE America (@SHAPE_America) September 25, 2017

Serving as a hub to help schools access best practices, programs, and resources to increase physical education and physical activity opportunities for K-12 students, Active Schools is powered by a national collaboration of leading health and education organizations.

By connecting physical activity and physical education to academic success, Active Schools makes it easier for schools to create active learning environments.

"Parents have a strong voice in ensuring that educators are being supported in their efforts to provide students with the learning experiences they need to make healthy decisions,” said SHAPE America president, Dr. Fran Cleland.

“We want every child to succeed," said Cleland, a West Chester University Department of Kinesiology professor. Releasing a new parent's guide with SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators, Getting to Know Your Child's PE Program, Cleland said "It is important to ask these questions to ascertain whether the school values physical education as a core subject.”

Since its launch in 2013 as Let’s Move! Active Schools, a component of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! initiative, Active Schools has impacted more than than 23,000 schools in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, reaching more than 12 million students.

“Physical activity is good for kids, and it’s fun,” Burgeson stated in the Let’s Move! Active Schools Progress Report, Progress and Promise: 2016 in Review. Affirming that “Let’s Move! Active Schools is here to stay,” Burgeson noted that only “1 out of 3” of America’s children are getting the nationally recommended 60 minutes of physical activity a day, putting “the health of our country’s future leaders is at risk.”

Through its 50 Million Strong by 2029 campaign, SHAPE America wants to ensure that by the time today's youngest students graduate from high school in 2029, all of America's young people are prepared to lead healthy and active lives through effective health and physical education programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services [Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion — Division of Adolescent & School Health], being physically active is one of the most important steps to being healthy.

Supported by data reported in the Youth Physical Activity: The Role of Schools, a large percentage of youth physical activity can be provided through a comprehensive school-based physical activity program with quality physical education as the cornerstone.

Students who are physically active tend to have better grades, school attendance, cognitive performance, and classroom behaviors. In addition, higher physical activity and physical fitness levels are associated with improved cognitive performance among students.

Boasting a proven record of providing an unprecedented platform to lift up the importance of school physical education and physical activity, Active Schools in the midst of executing its 2017-2019 strategic plan of getting more students active.

“This partnership has allowed us to take our programming to a scope beyond what we had ever imagined,” said Ray Blue, director of Marathon Kids. “It’s been catalytic! Partnering with Active Schools has enabled us to quickly evolve into a larger, more effective organization. I feel humbled and grateful to play with such an incredible initiative.”

This year’s Active Schools Marathon Kids grant program was the single largest grant making opportunity executed by the initiative to date.

“Any day the world acknowledges the needs of people with disabilities is a great day,” said Dr. James Rimmer, director of NCHPAD.

“We proudly accept this award on behalf of the six million students in our nation with disabilities — as well as those who have been fighting for inclusion for much of their life. We thank those who came before us in the disability movement to make this even possible; they are as much a part of this award as we are,” said Rimmer.

With approximately 50 million students currently enrolled in America's elementary and secondary schools, Active Schools recently recognized 452 schools, awarding them the 2017 Let’s Move! Active Schools National Award, for their outstanding efforts to create an active school environment.

“Active Schools is a collective impact initiative,” said Burgeson. “Our accomplishments are the result of the many contributions made by our health, education and private sector partners.”

2016 Stats & Highlights

12,361,006 Students Served by enrolled schools | 31,294 School Champions signed up to support the movement | 1,408 Schools that have received a Let’s Move! Active Schools National Award | 532 School Districts (5+ schools) with 50+% of schools enrolled | 43 Partner Organizations

Demographics States with the highest percentage of schools enrolled | 72% — West Virginia | 49% — District of Columbia | 44% — Kentucky

Let’s Move! Active Schools champions are… | 43% — Physical Education Teachers | 17% — School or District Staff, other than Physical Education Teachers or Administrators | 12% — Administrators | 28% — Other

Schools enrolled are more likely to… | Serve high percentages of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch | Serve high percentages of African American students | Be located in cities | Be located in the South

Supporting Schools & Champions

Activation Grants • 5,481 — Activation grants awarded | $10,573,377 — Activation grant funds awarded Let’s Move! Active Schools grant-making partners include: Action for Healthy Kids, Activity Works, BOKS, ChildObesity180, Fuel Up to Play 60 (GENYOUth), Good Sports, KIDS in the GAME, Marathon Kids, Oregon Active Schools, Presidential Youth Fitness Program, Safe Routes to School National Partnership, Sportime featuring SPARK, UNICEF Kid Power, USA Track and Field, and Yoga Foster

Professional Development • 162 — Physical Activity Leader (PAL) Trainings conducted | 4,976 — Physical Activity Leaders (PALs) trained

Discounts & Progress Incentives • 2,009 — Schools eligible to receive a progress incentive provided by Let’s Move! Active Schools partners | 14% — Eligible schools that received a progress incentive | 2,455 — Visitors to the exclusive Discounts & Special Offers webpage

Fantastic start to #ParentsLovePE week. We have 110 Ss who will have at least one parent join them during PE class.@KellerISD #PhysEd pic.twitter.com/603LlAHubj — Jason Leach (@jkleach01) September 25, 2017

Physical Activity Behaviors of Young People [Healthy Schools Physical Activity Facts]

Only 21.6% of 6 to 19-year-old children and adolescents in the Unites States attained 60 or more minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on at least 5 days per week.

Only 27.1% of high school students participate in at least 60 minutes per day of physical activity on all 7 days of the week.

In 2015, 53.4% of high school students participated in muscle strengthening exercises (push-ups, sit-ups, weight lifting) on 3 or more days during the week.

In 2015, 51.6% of high school students attended physical education classes in an average week, and only 29.8% of high school students attended physical education classes daily.