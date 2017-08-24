'Disgruntled Employee' Reportedly Shoots 1, Takes Hostages In Charleston

A disgruntled employee shot at least one person at a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, and took hostages as police surrounded the building, according to reports.

Police were reportedly negotiating with the suspect, who was barricaded inside when authorities arrived shortly after noon on Thursday.

Witnesses told The Post and Courier that an armed man in the restaurant, Virginia’s On King, declared, “I am the new king of Charleston.” The unidentified suspect ― wearing an apron and possibly carrying a small-caliber revolver ― was reportedly still inside, and police were seen with their guns drawn outside.

The suspect locked the doors in the restaurant as some 30 people were eating lunch, telling them to get down on the floor, witnesses told the Post and Courier. Some were able to escape by crawling out exit doors in the back of the restaurant.

Tom and Patsy Plant told the paper they were eating when the suspect came from the kitchen and said, “There’s a new boss in town.”

The shooting victim’s condition is unclear, and it’s not clear how many hostages remain trapped inside the restaurant.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the suspect may be a disgruntled employee and told residents to steer clear of the area.

“This is not an act of terrorism, this is not a hate crime,” Tecklenburg said at a press conference. Still, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were on the scene to assist.

Charleston Mayor says active shooter in Charleston is disgruntled employee, holding at least one hostage. People are asked to AVOID the area — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 24, 2017

College of Charleston students watch as SWAT team walks past MCAlister Hall Dormitory on the College of Charleston campus during a hostage situation on King St in Charleston, SC on August 24, 2017. A post shared by Michael Wiser (@mcwiser) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The restaurant is just a few blocks away from Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where Dylann Roof killed nine black parishioners in 2015. Roof was sentenced to death in January.